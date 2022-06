I have a lightwire connection in the Waikato and I’m reasonably happy with it, I get speeds of around 50mbps down 5mbps up. The only major complaint I have about it is the inability to have a decent gaming experience with it because the ping times are just too inconsistent. I pay $155pm for an unlimited plan which is basically the same as starlink, after the cost of the dish.

The main question I have is, would I have a better experience with starlink?