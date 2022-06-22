Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Max Fibre: Spark vs Vodafone ??
lalalalaman

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#298507 22-Jun-2022 16:50
Send private message

Hi everyone,

 

 

 

I am currently on an old Spark broadband plan and am changing to a new broadband/ ISP. The two companies I looked are Spark and Vodafone, and I was wondering which company is more stable and have better/faster internet. 

 

 

 

Vodafone (max fibre + landline): $103/ months (24 month contract)--> landline, Modem, TP link Mesh (x20)

 

Spark (max fibre + landline): $115/months (open, no contract)--> landline, (already have spark modem), free Netflix

 

 

 

I use Netflix and was thinking of buying a Wifi Mesh (Tp link x20) for my home. The price difference in these two cancels out due to Netflix. So by choosing Vodafone, I am essentially saving around $300-400 because of the free Wifi Mesh but only catch is the 24 month contract. I looked at other broadband/ISP, but these two had the best deal at the moment for my personal preference. 

 

 

 

My old Spark broadband plan has been pretty good for me, but wondering if I should change to Vodafone as it has a better deal with same/similar fibre speed. Only worry is if choosing Vodafone will make my internet speed slower? My current location is North Shore, Auckland, and I heard that this area uses Spark line?? (i may be very wrong)

 

 

 

Thanks!!

quickymart
8710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2933244 22-Jun-2022 16:59
Send private message quote this post

Spark line? What does that mean?

 

If you're on fibre in that area, Chorus will be the fibre company.

