Trying to get minor dwelling address validated by Chorus via ISP
#299120 12-Aug-2022 15:36
I maybe should have gone for more of a scattergun approach with the ISPs but after more than three weeks I haven't had any success going through the usual customer service routes for my request - getting my minor dwelling address validated for Chorus (via request from a RSP) so they can send a technician round to determine whether I can use the second port on the ONT in the front house or get a new ONT installed.

 

 

 

At least that's how I understand it, I've scoured Geekzone and found several useful posts by @Wheelbarrow01 - namely this one: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=284557&page_no=1#2699970 . I have the details ready to go although my power is submetered, but I pay separately.

 

 

 

I've been in contact with both 2degrees and Spark who are my preferred ISPs but neither company have managed to progress this (Spark gave me a T<number> email address to contact but there's been no reply for weeks). I spoke to someone really knowledgeable at 2degrees who went through a similar process for the duplex they live in to get fibre but alas I have to send these details through email and have ended up with someone different who's talking about a "legally divided property" - which I think is something completely different?

 

 

 

I'm hoping there might be some technical representatives from either company here on Geekzone I can contact, or if anyone knows of ISPs that are able to get this sussed that would be appreciated. For reference I'm located in Auckland.

  #2953928 12-Aug-2022 16:00
Are you asking for an Address Validation? It needs the Lot and DP numbers (which you may already have) and the RSP just forwards it to Chorus to get it processed.

 

Assuming they've done this already, ask them to chase it up with Chorus for you.

  #2953942 12-Aug-2022 16:37
quickymart:

 

Are you asking for an Address Validation? It needs the Lot and DP numbers (which you may already have) and the RSP just forwards it to Chorus to get it processed.

 

Assuming they've done this already, ask them to chase it up with Chorus for you.

 

 

 

 

The address validation is the part I'm having trouble with - I've supplied the details to the ISPs and chased up but not getting anywhere. That said I've contacted Voyager and the guy seemed pretty on to it. Have sent details on to them and hopefully that goes well.

 

 

 

The landlord and property manager are all good to go with a second port activation and running a cable, just need to get through this first part! ☹

