I maybe should have gone for more of a scattergun approach with the ISPs but after more than three weeks I haven't had any success going through the usual customer service routes for my request - getting my minor dwelling address validated for Chorus (via request from a RSP) so they can send a technician round to determine whether I can use the second port on the ONT in the front house or get a new ONT installed.

At least that's how I understand it, I've scoured Geekzone and found several useful posts by @Wheelbarrow01 - namely this one: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=284557&page_no=1#2699970 . I have the details ready to go although my power is submetered, but I pay separately.

I've been in contact with both 2degrees and Spark who are my preferred ISPs but neither company have managed to progress this (Spark gave me a T<number> email address to contact but there's been no reply for weeks). I spoke to someone really knowledgeable at 2degrees who went through a similar process for the duplex they live in to get fibre but alas I have to send these details through email and have ended up with someone different who's talking about a "legally divided property" - which I think is something completely different?

I'm hoping there might be some technical representatives from either company here on Geekzone I can contact, or if anyone knows of ISPs that are able to get this sussed that would be appreciated. For reference I'm located in Auckland.