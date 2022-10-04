Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Temporary ONT move (renovations)

mdf

mdf

mdf
3122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#300790 4-Oct-2022 21:12
Send private message

My network cabinet is in the way of renovation plans. What am I allowed to do with the ONT myself? And what does Prudence the Safety Goat say I should do with the ONT myself?

 

My original plan had just been to unscrew it from the wall and try and keep it in situ but out of the way (and the demo dust) for the duration. But if I'm not even allowed to do that, I will have to get Chorus to move it before moving it back once everything is done. I am sure I will pay for that privilege 😩. Though the reassurance of not being one apprentice whoopsie away from the stone age is worth something.

quickymart
9304 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2977486 4-Oct-2022 21:18
Send private message

mdf:

 

 

My network cabinet is in the way of renovation plans. What am I allowed to do with the ONT myself?

 

 

 

Nothing, you need to speak to your Service Provider to place a move (or relocation) order. They will get a quote for you and send your request off to Chorus to get things underway. Make sure you explain you'll need it reinstalled as well.

Mehrts
568 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2977650 5-Oct-2022 11:29
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Nothing, you need to speak to your Service Provider to place a move (or relocation) order. They will get a quote for you and send your request off to Chorus to get things underway. Make sure you explain you'll need it reinstalled as well.



Surely if it's just an unmount/remount of the ONT from/to the wall, then you don't have to tell anyone?

If it's actually being moved to a new location, then for sure.

quickymart
9304 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2977681 5-Oct-2022 12:13
Send private message

All well and good until the fibre cable gets broken, and you get a hefty invoice to fix it.

