My network cabinet is in the way of renovation plans. What am I allowed to do with the ONT myself? And what does Prudence the Safety Goat say I should do with the ONT myself?

My original plan had just been to unscrew it from the wall and try and keep it in situ but out of the way (and the demo dust) for the duration. But if I'm not even allowed to do that, I will have to get Chorus to move it before moving it back once everything is done. I am sure I will pay for that privilege 😩. Though the reassurance of not being one apprentice whoopsie away from the stone age is worth something.