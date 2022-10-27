I have a residential UFB connection in Ohakune (roughly half way between Auckland and Wellington) in a holiday home. I've been with Stuff Fibre in the past, but moved in May to Spark as had a deal with work. I've noticed a bit more lag with the Spark connection to what we used to have with Stuff Fibre (before they became Slingshot), so I did some investigations. It appears that now (with Spark), all my traffic is routed to Palmerston North and then to Wellington. I get ping for Wellington based servers like TradeMe or NZHerald at 6ms, which is great. For all other traffic - Auckland or international, my traffic is still routed via Wellington - so for sites in Auckland I get 17ms, and for all international traffic I get 10-11ms more lag on Spark than with old Stuff Fibre. This is obviously very subtle, but with months using it, I have noticed enough to do some inquiries.

I asked Voyager - if I switched to them, would my traffic still go via Wellington - they confirmed that yes, it would still be routed via Wellington due to their current Chorus setup. I asked Spark - they confirmed that there's no other option and no further explanation. Also asked Vodafone - couldn't get through the 1st level support - they assured me that the connection will be "very fast" (lol, fail).

Question: is there any way to find out the closest UFB handover point to Ohakune, and which ISP have BNG there, and would they send international traffic north to Auckland from there or south to Wellington first? Or perhaps this could be something I could get lower lag with different UFB plans or Hyperfibre?