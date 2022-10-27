Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UFB Connection Handover to ISP's BNG - who to ask?
#302087 27-Oct-2022 17:47
I have a residential UFB connection in Ohakune (roughly half way between Auckland and Wellington) in a holiday home. I've been with Stuff Fibre in the past, but moved in May to Spark as had a deal with work. I've noticed a bit more lag with the Spark connection to what we used to have with Stuff Fibre (before they became Slingshot), so I did some investigations. It appears that now (with Spark), all my traffic is routed to Palmerston North and then to Wellington. I get ping for Wellington based servers like TradeMe or NZHerald at 6ms, which is great. For all other traffic - Auckland or international, my traffic is still routed via Wellington - so for sites in Auckland I get 17ms, and for all international traffic I get 10-11ms more lag on Spark than with old Stuff Fibre. This is obviously very subtle, but with months using it, I have noticed enough to do some inquiries.

 

I asked Voyager - if I switched to them, would my traffic still go via Wellington - they confirmed that yes, it would still be routed via Wellington due to their current Chorus setup. I asked Spark - they confirmed that there's no other option and no further explanation. Also asked Vodafone - couldn't get through the 1st level support - they assured me that the connection will be "very fast" (lol, fail).

 

Question: is there any way to find out the closest UFB handover point to Ohakune, and which ISP have BNG there, and would they send international traffic north to Auckland from there or south to Wellington first? Or perhaps this could be something I could get lower lag with different UFB plans or Hyperfibre?

  #2988881 27-Oct-2022 17:52
We tail extend everything to Auckland and just handover from Chorus in Auckland, and I would hope Chorus would send that direct to Auckland, but I'm not sure without asking Chorus.

 

Looking at the Chorus fibre maps, there is fibre going north from Ohakune to Auckland (via Hamilton etc), as well as one going South to Wellington via Palmerston North.




  #2988889 27-Oct-2022 18:49
If you were happy with stuff fibre when they used the devoli network, you could try find another ISP that uses it

I think contact energy do, unsure of others

  #2988926 27-Oct-2022 20:10
Take your pick, some RSPs only have a point of presence in Auckland others have a Point of presence in Auckland/Wellington/Christchurch and peer with the local IX there (it doesn't take a genius to see how many people peer on the Auckland IX vs the Wellington or CHCH IX

 

so, if you want fast international go with one that is layer2 to Auckland and then leaves their point of presence from there.

 

However, if you have a site-to-site VPN between two UFBs in say Wellington and Christchurch you are better off with an RSP that goes from the local BNG and then routes the traffic directly VS both connections been layer2 to Auckland which would be a 35ms round trip

 

The saying goes, you can't have your cake and eat it too :)




  #2988928 27-Oct-2022 20:21
The nearest location to Ohakune that Chorus will hand the traffic over to (without it potentially going on a tikky tour) is Palmerston North.

I would suggest signing up with local Manawatu ISP Inspire Net, almost guarantee they will have a Chorus handover there.

