cjkbarnett

Fibre install slow, vdsl / adsl no connection, skinny 4g broadband slower than mobile data
#302185 5-Nov-2022 19:52
Just moved house, and there is no fibre yet installed. Requested a fibre install back in September via our ISP at the time (Skinny) and unfortunately they have to place it through Enable who has a monopoly here in Christchurch for Fibre infrastructure, and they tend to drag their feet. Install was due on the 26/10/22 and nothing happened, and minimal communication, been told that it's now due to start on the 27th of this month "maybe". I guess it doesn't help that i am up a shared access, but still. Considering the ROW plan was dated back to April...

 

"Here, have a temp DSL connection on us" said Skinny. Cool, sounds good, better than chewing through data so i plug the supplied smart modem in - no go.

 

Ended up getting the chorus tech out 2 times, no luck. No connection to the cabinet on the street, and no one can find where the cables or the shared terminal is. After some back and forth with skinnys terrible helpdesk via Email and chat, being told that i need to reboot the Smart modem or add a DSL filter i am at my wits end and order their 4G broadband on no contract, as this fibre fiasco is likely to last much longer than my patience will. 

 

No wires, no problems, right? Wrong. 

 

The boxy 4G router arrives, and i plug it in and it spends the next half hour attempting to connect. After a few reboots it managed to get a connection, but the best it can get is anywhere from 4-15 down and an upload twice as fast, if not 3x??

 

I had my phone tethered to my desktop on a data binge, via PdaNet to hide usage, for the previous week, backfeeding my entire network through windows internet sharing, and it was so much faster. (25-35 down at peak times) And it was sitting in the exact spot the 4G router is now.

 

It's not like i am in bad coverage area, is this just expected behaviour for 4g broadband?

 

Also steam downloads will be lucky to get over 400 Kb/s now, whereas when my phone was tethered it hit a max of 6.8 MB/s (54ish Mbps), although this may be it switching to 5G briefly.

 

Why so slow? Can't wait for fibre... 

 

 

 

  #2992300 5-Nov-2022 20:12
A question but... What do you think PDANet is doing? Usage is not dependent on any software on the terminal side and it won't hide actual usage.




  #2992301 5-Nov-2022 20:18
No idea, but it worked a treat. Maybe just adds +1 to the ttl so the carrier doesn't detect tethering if they use the TTL method?

 

I should've been more specific in my above post, it was so tethering didn't use my normal plan data, and used the data binge instead, as last time i did this without PdaNet (when again, i was waiting 4 weeks for an ONT at my previous place), the tethered data counted against my usage for the month, whoops.

