We lost internet one day and I went to check the ONT and Router and noticed the ONT was plugged in but no lights on. I switched it off at the wall and back on again and it seemed to startup fine but my router (USG) never got a WAN IP.

I puilled the router out and tested the WAN and LAN ports and all was wokring fine, the WAN would get an IP from my dhcp server and the LAN handed out IP in the correct range and it routed traffic so assumed that maybe the ONT must have an issue. I had a spare USG as a backup already configured and tested so also tried that and got the same thing issue.

The ONT startup up normally, then LAN1 lights up and the connection lights light up on the router WAN port, but then after a few second it just goes dead.

I explained this all to the Chorus tech who has just replaced the ONT and its doing the same thing apparently. I asked if their were any log in the ONT to show why the port was shutting down and he said he didnt have access to anything like that.

Has anyone else experienced a similar issue? I wondering of the reason the ONT appeared powerless at first before rebooting was possibly due to the electrical storms recently and possibly the LAN port has received some spurious info and has been disabled? Is that possible or likely?

Other problem is the house is our holiday house and is two hours away and now im back home!