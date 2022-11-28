Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand BroadbandBroadband perfornance monitoring extended - SamKnows
#302506 28-Nov-2022 12:05
Press release:

 

 

The Commerce Commission has today announced the next phase of Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ), widening the programme to cover new technologies, additional providers and geographies – and offering volunteers an added bonus.

 

While the Commission has been monitoring residential broadband performance since 2007, it first launched the MBNZ programme in 2018 when it partnered with SamKnows, a world leader in broadband performance measurement. Since then, the programme has published quarterly reports to provide independent information that shows broadband performance across different providers, plans, and technologies to enable consumers to make confident and informed choices about their connectivity.

 

Following a review of the MBNZ programme, and a competitive tender process, the Commission has appointed SamKnows to continue delivering the programme for the next three years. This next phase will cover more providers, particularly those who offer fixed wireless (including 5G), satellite technologies, and those with a rural customer base (without fibre broadband services). 

 

“We’re excited about the next phase of the programme and what it means for Kiwi consumers – particularly those who aren’t able to get fibre, who will have a much clearer picture of the speed of other connectivity options,” said Telecommunications Commissioner, Tristan Gilbertson.

 

Mr Gilbertson says consumers are the backbone of the MBNZ programme – enabling access to real-world data about how the internet is performing in New Zealand homes, and he is calling on more consumers to volunteer to support the next phase.

 

“Our existing volunteers are the reason we have been able to help other Kiwis to make informed broadband decisions and create a real incentive for service providers to innovate and compete on performance – not just price.

 

“We are looking for more volunteers, especially those on fixed wireless and satellite, to enable us to accurately measure and report on the performance of these other technologies. 

 

“An added benefit for volunteers in the next phase of the programme is access to “RealSpeed” functionality which allows them to test the performance of their in-home WiFi. This will help them to discern whether any issues with their broadband are due to their connection, their WiFi, or their device.”

 

Current volunteers don’t need to do anything – their results will keep contributing to the MBNZ programme as it continues and expands to capture more technologies in more areas.

 

Those who wish to participate can volunteer by signing up at the measuringbroadbandnewzealand.com website. Priority will be given to those on the technologies and in the areas that the next phase of the programme is focussed on testing.

 

The first set of results under the next phase of the programme will be available early next year when the Commission hopes to be able to publish performance information for Starlink and 5G wireless broadband for the first time.

 




tim0001
  #3002596 28-Nov-2022 12:54
By coincidence I've just disconnected Samknows from Starlink because the test results are boringly consistent and ComCom doesn't report the Starlink stats. Hopefully they will change the tests for Starlink users so the tests consume less data (130GB last month for me, thats almost half my total traffic)

