I have VDSL. On Wednesday 30 November, it stopped working. Just dead. Every 30-60 minutes, it will reconnect for about 2 minutes, and then die again. It seems like it's going through this connectivity loop where it occasionally connects up, then some kind of ping or keep alive check fails, and it dies again.



Retail provider checked, then said I'll need a Chorus tech to come look, and that they cannot come until Saturday between 7-11am. I need to keep my phone handy if they call and be home to give them access.. well OK -- I wanted to go to field days, but I need internet for my work, so ok I'll miss it and do this.



11am rolls around, no one comes, contact the retail ISP, they say that it was 'rescheduled' for Sunday, 7-11am. Ok.



Then 10am Sunday rolls around, and I email the retail provider, who says that Chorus has changed it again to the following Monday, 7-11am.



Is this normal? Am I supposed to just stay home every day each day until they randomly decide to show up? I get that it takes time to come to an appointment, but why in the world can't they schedule it in such a way that they can actually do what they say?



Anyone have any insight why this might happen, and if there's anything I can do? It just seems extremely rude to me to basically put me on call, and string me out like this.