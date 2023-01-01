Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandFibre Install - ETP Box Type and 20mm Conduits

SBQ

SBQ

93 posts

Master Geek


#302889 1-Jan-2023 11:56
Send private message quote this post

I may be the last person on the street trying to get fibre broadband installed. Our provider is Enable (Christchurch) and throughout the years they've never been able to meet to my standard of install I wanted. We had 2 attempts at times where it was hitting a wall to do a simple task like dropping their conduit lines in an open trench. Anyways having another attempt I had an Enable guy come by which we discussed what can be done. 

1) They would only supply an install where the fibre line is fixed along the fence. They will not do trenching and being 30m from the street to where I wanted the ETP, this would only be something I had to do myself. They also would not supply any of the hard plastic 20mm PVC conduit. Their scope was to do basic installs. 

2) They also would not dig under the concrete foot path I have around my house and instead, do a concrete blade cut and squeeze the fibre cable in, and seal. On a previous install that I did (below link between middle & right heat pump), I installed electrical TPS in conduit. I asked why they can't do that but his reply was too much work:

https://i.imgur.com/vj88UA3h.jpg?1

 

3) He did mention of an ETP box where the 20mm conduit enters from the bottom and exits from the top but we could not find a photo. (Nothing online either). I'm trying to avoid something like this where the outgoing line is looped up from the bottom of the ETP below:

 

I've read Enable's installation guide here: https://www.enable.net.nz/assets/2021-Installation-Standard-Precabling-for-Fibre-Broadband.pdf

Page 6 says in a SDU, "If the Service lead-in has been laid directly into the premise without an ETP then the prewire shall run from the Service lead-in entry point to the Home Media Panel or  Communications Panel" 

So I asked why can't run the hard 20mm conduit through the concrete and along the brick cladding all the way up through the roof soffit where the conduit in the roof space is leading to central network connection hub? He said an ETP is a requirement. 

Has anyone had such an ETP install where the cabling exit through the top of the box? I know all the ETP installs i've seen, have the fibre cable through the cladding but in my case, I prefer to go without a bottom loop. Or better yet, have any installs gone without the use of an ETP? 

Create new topic
Jase2985
11855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3015731 1-Jan-2023 12:16
Send private message quote this post

looking at that ETP there doesn't appear to be a provision to go out the top. Also if you think like water its a lot easier for it to leak if there is a penetration in the top of the box.

 

Not enable, bit a queried chorus about an ETP-less install and they weren't super happy about it but conceded it could be done. in the end i had an ETP installed but i had done everything for the contractor, all they had to do was mount the ETP and pull the fibre.

 

As for tacking to to a fence, as the old saying goes, if you want the job right you have to do it yourself. you may have to run the conduit yourself, and i wouldn't think there would be many fibre installers that would complain that someone has done most of their job for them.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
k1w1k1d
1063 posts

Uber Geek


  #3015737 1-Jan-2023 12:50
Send private message quote this post

Enable has certainly changed their installs since 2015 when ours was thrusted under the drive and lawn to the front of the house. Very neat and unlikely to ever need repairs like clipping to a fence.

 

Has the government not increased the price to the installers, or cut the price?

antoniosk
2284 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3015741 1-Jan-2023 12:59
Send private message quote this post

k1w1k1d:

 

Enable has certainly changed their installs since 2015 when ours was thrusted under the drive and lawn to the front of the house. Very neat and unlikely to ever need repairs like clipping to a fence.

 

Has the government not increased the price to the installers, or cut the price?

 

 

field service costs are beyond horrific. Saturn burnt through tons of money doing quality installs starting in Upper Hutt and coming into wellington and quickly switched to overhead and cheap as possible.

 

this close to the end of the fibre programme - chorus announced their completion in December - I’d be very surprised if installers got a general uplift in rates. The margins on these installs, with all the subcontracting going on, was always really low. My place was one of the easiest places to connect, I made it easier for the install by having ducting and pull wires in the conduit ready to go, and it still took the guy 5 hours over 3 visits to do the job (pre-sight, 1 bad weather day, and the final day).

 

we are now into the costlier and trickier 10% of the country with long runs, sparse connections and ever more pricier costs/connection. 

 

 

 

 




________

 

Antoniosk



SBQ

SBQ

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3015748 1-Jan-2023 13:20
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

looking at that ETP there doesn't appear to be a provision to go out the top. Also if you think like water its a lot easier for it to leak if there is a penetration in the top of the box.

 

Not enable, bit a queried chorus about an ETP-less install and they weren't super happy about it but conceded it could be done. in the end i had an ETP installed but i had done everything for the contractor, all they had to do was mount the ETP and pull the fibre.

 

As for tacking to to a fence, as the old saying goes, if you want the job right you have to do it yourself. you may have to run the conduit yourself, and i wouldn't think there would be many fibre installers that would complain that someone has done most of their job for them.

 



That's why I made my post here to see if the Enable guy really knew what he was talking about (if an ETP exists with both top and bottom openings). The issue is ingress water protection but it can be achieved if the box leaves no gaps and is fully sealed. I think the requirement for an ETP is more to do with how they coil extra fibre length in the box to allow for alterations or breaks in the line. However this can be done on the inside connection (ITP) or at the central hub where the fibre modem is. I should ask Enable again to clarify what they mean on Page 6 of their SDU installation and how the wording says an ETP-less installation can be done. 

As for most things around my house, I DIY because i'm fussy. I installed a new driveway with power gate and had a good portion of the ground for the electrical cable in open trench. But Enable at the time was "too busy" and could not even drop their conduit in before the concrete guys showed up. Now it's entirely DIY on my part to get fibre broadband installed. Back in Canada at the house where I grew up, my father said they've been installing fibre and they do EVERY house (no exceptions) where it's done all underground trenching. They drill and drill to bring the connection right to the edge of the house, instead of in NZ leaving each individual house hold to organise their connection to the street. 

Mehrts
648 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3015753 1-Jan-2023 13:29
Send private message quote this post

SBQ:

 

The issue is ingress water protection but it can be achieved if the box leaves no gaps and is fully sealed.



Believe it or not, a fully sealed box still accumulates moisture inside it via condensation from the air over a long period of time, however that condensation now has no means of escape and can build up. I've seen it many times where electrical connections have corroded due to no means of moisture escape from a fully sealed box.

A semi-sealed box is usually the best option, as it protects from the elements but also allows it to vent any moisture outside.

Bottom entry for boxes is also best practice, as this prevents any moisture from entering via the cables if they were side or top entry.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 