I may be the last person on the street trying to get fibre broadband installed. Our provider is Enable (Christchurch) and throughout the years they've never been able to meet to my standard of install I wanted. We had 2 attempts at times where it was hitting a wall to do a simple task like dropping their conduit lines in an open trench. Anyways having another attempt I had an Enable guy come by which we discussed what can be done.



1) They would only supply an install where the fibre line is fixed along the fence. They will not do trenching and being 30m from the street to where I wanted the ETP, this would only be something I had to do myself. They also would not supply any of the hard plastic 20mm PVC conduit. Their scope was to do basic installs.



2) They also would not dig under the concrete foot path I have around my house and instead, do a concrete blade cut and squeeze the fibre cable in, and seal. On a previous install that I did (below link between middle & right heat pump), I installed electrical TPS in conduit. I asked why they can't do that but his reply was too much work:



https://i.imgur.com/vj88UA3h.jpg?1

3) He did mention of an ETP box where the 20mm conduit enters from the bottom and exits from the top but we could not find a photo. (Nothing online either). I'm trying to avoid something like this where the outgoing line is looped up from the bottom of the ETP below:





I've read Enable's installation guide here: https://www.enable.net.nz/assets/2021-Installation-Standard-Precabling-for-Fibre-Broadband.pdf



Page 6 says in a SDU, "If the Service lead-in has been laid directly into the premise without an ETP then the prewire shall run from the Service lead-in entry point to the Home Media Panel or Communications Panel"



So I asked why can't run the hard 20mm conduit through the concrete and along the brick cladding all the way up through the roof soffit where the conduit in the roof space is leading to central network connection hub? He said an ETP is a requirement.



Has anyone had such an ETP install where the cabling exit through the top of the box? I know all the ETP installs i've seen, have the fibre cable through the cladding but in my case, I prefer to go without a bottom loop. Or better yet, have any installs gone without the use of an ETP?