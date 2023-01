johno1234: That's your internet speed, not your Usenet server speed, isn't it? In other words everything will be slow, not just newsgroups. What is the internet connection type - 4G/DSL/Fibre etc?

I'm on Spark fiber 900/400 plan. I only get around 430Mbps due to the 4 airfiber 5xhd's ... I had to set this up to get it to my rural location. Running through an edgerouter 8 pro. I could try my backup edgerouter X.

From around 2018 till Jan 1st 2023 usenet could and would frequently max out my connection...but after 9 days of waiting patiently for it to fix itself (cause I didn't change anything on my stuff..I didn't touch it cause hey it's been working for years the way it was)...it hasn't.

Usenet is currently only getting 2 to 3 MB/s = 20 to 30 Mbps. Everything else related to the internet is working fine 4k Youtube = fine...Netflix = fine.....Steam game download = fine. Wife not complaining = fine.

I've tried different ports on SABnzbd...tried the 4 different servers they have. Still the same results....tried with VPN...same poor speed results. Tried NZBget.... and get the same poor speed results.



Just to be doubly sure --- I even tried this with my slower backup Starlink connection (it usually comes in at 200 Mbps). Cause hey....maybe it is Spark idk? But even Starlink is giving me the same 20 Mbps on usenet.

But my question was - Is anyone else getting slow speeds with usenet groups? Are you?