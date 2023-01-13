Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandContact to TrustPower fibre - using original modem?
#303052 13-Jan-2023 08:39
Hi, asking for a friend: He moved flat in Eastern Auckland. The old one had a Contact Energy supplied fibre and the new one is TrustPower. Trustpower provided a wifi modem with only one network port but he has several cable connected devices. Does he need to get a switch, or could he just unplug the TP modem from the ONT and install his old device from CE? He did try that but it didn't work as is. Is there some specific local settings he needs to change?

 

Or should he just get a little network switch and connect that to the one network port on the TP modem?

 

Thanks

  #3020754 13-Jan-2023 08:42
He would need to copy his trustpower user settings from the fibre config to the fibre config of the old modem, then it should connect (things like VLAN ports, username/passwords etc.) If he contacts trust power they should also be able to provide these details. 

 

 

 

EDIT - found this -  https://ask.trustpower.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/85/~/configuring-your-router-settings

  #3020755 13-Jan-2023 08:52
Thanks!

 

I think user account and passwords would only be for DSL - not fibre connections, no?

 

 

  #3020756 13-Jan-2023 08:54
johno1234:

 

Thanks!

 

I think user account and passwords would only be for DSL - not fibre connections, no?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Correct yes, so he just needs to config:

 

 

 

Fibre Services

DHCP with Dynamic IP - enabled
NAT - enabled
VLAN ID - 10

