Hi, asking for a friend: He moved flat in Eastern Auckland. The old one had a Contact Energy supplied fibre and the new one is TrustPower. Trustpower provided a wifi modem with only one network port but he has several cable connected devices. Does he need to get a switch, or could he just unplug the TP modem from the ONT and install his old device from CE? He did try that but it didn't work as is. Is there some specific local settings he needs to change?

Or should he just get a little network switch and connect that to the one network port on the TP modem?

Thanks