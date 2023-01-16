Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandDifficulty with having Chorus install an optical fibre through neighbour's property free of charge
pikajuice

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303102 16-Jan-2023 19:48
Send private message quote this post

 

 

I received a copper withdrawal notice in October or November last year for scheduled withdrawal this coming April, and have a pending order with Chorus for optical fibre installation. Their technician has advised that I need to pay a contractor to lay a conduit through my neighbour's property or else they will not be able to install fibre optic for my property. The quotes I have received from different contractors range from several contractors range from 3k to 6k.

 

Some people on Reddit have provided their inputs, saying that I should not have to bear the cost, quoting the Copper Withdrawal Code as follows:

 

    38. If, at any time after an end-user is provided a First Notice, the end-user places an order with a retail service provider for a connection to a fibre service to be installed, the end-user must have a connection to a fibre service installed:
    …
    38.2 at no cost to the end-user.

 

However, when I called Chorus this morning to bring their attention to the Code, they insisted that the Code does not apply to my case without explaining why. Chorus has also previously indicated that my copper service will be terminated in April regardless if I have made an attempt to upgrade, which seems to contradict what's said on their notice. My ISP, Skinny, has also said that my only options from April onwards are either optical fibre or no internet. 

 

Both Chorus and Skinny have not been helpful and, after learning that some members here actually work at Chorus, I have come here to seek help.

 

Could you share your thought on whether I should be responsible for the conduit cost?

 

Also, the Chorus technician did not mention the option of using the existing copper wire as a pullwire for installing the fibre. If you know the reason why this was not mentioned, could you share your thought?

 

 

 


Many thanks!

 

 

 

 

quickymart
9750 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3022281 16-Jan-2023 20:04
Send private message quote this post

Are these separate, subdivided addresses (as per the council) or no? How does your existing copper line come in? Underground (I'm guessing this is your current configuration) or aerial?

Gordy7
1617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022285 16-Jan-2023 20:13
Send private message quote this post

Any Google map available for the properties, showing route of copper and proposed route of fibre.

 

Where does the fibre get to in your street or road?

 

Any easement on the neighbours property to allow for services to your property?

 

 




Gordy

 

Jase2985
11931 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022288 16-Jan-2023 20:16
Send private message quote this post

@chorusnz @wheelbarrow01

 

Something you can help with?



SomeoneSomewhere
815 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3022294 16-Jan-2023 20:25
Send private message quote this post

Older phone lines were often direct buried, which makes it essentially impossible to use it as a draw-wire. If it's a duct it's potentially possible, but there are risks. If the duct is tight or has shifted/been crushed/filled with gravel, it's possible that they won't be able to pull it through. Worst case, something snaps and you have no fibre and no copper.

 

 

pikajuice

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3022295 16-Jan-2023 20:27
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:

 

Are these separate, subdivided addresses (as per the council) or no? How does your existing copper line come in? Underground (I'm guessing this is your current configuration) or aerial?

 

 

 

 

It's a cross lease. I'm not sure how my existing copper line comes in. I was looking for it the other day but didn't know what it looked like. Most likely it's underground because I don't see any aerial hanging above my head.

pikajuice

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3022301 16-Jan-2023 20:33
Send private message quote this post

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Older phone lines were often direct buried, which makes it essentially impossible to use it as a draw-wire. If it's a duct it's potentially possible, but there are risks. If the duct is tight or has shifted/been crushed/filled with gravel, it's possible that they won't be able to pull it through. Worst case, something snaps and you have no fibre and no copper.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I have not thought about these possibilities but think I have nothing to lose at this stage, as doing nothing means no internet in April and onwards.

Gordy7
1617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022352 16-Jan-2023 20:42
Send private message quote this post

Skinny may be able to offer you 4G wireless internet if the fibre installation is too difficult.




Gordy

 

pikajuice

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3022359 16-Jan-2023 20:49
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

Skinny may be able to offer you 4G wireless internet if the fibre installation is too difficult.



They have said their 4G service is unavailable in my area.

Gordy7
1617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022362 16-Jan-2023 20:55
Send private message quote this post

If the distance from the street to your house is less than 200m then I reckon Chorus should find a way to install fibre for free.

 

 




Gordy

 

mattwnz
18966 posts

Uber Geek


  #3022363 16-Jan-2023 20:59
Send private message quote this post

IANAL. But if it is cross lease, don't you and you neighbours both own the land jointly? I am confused why you would need to pay.

pikajuice

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3022365 16-Jan-2023 21:04
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

Any Google map available for the properties, showing route of copper and proposed route of fibre.


Where does the fibre get to in your street or road?


Any easement on the neighbours property to allow for services to your property?


 

pikajuice

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3022366 16-Jan-2023 21:05
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

If the distance from the street to your house is less than 200m then I reckon Chorus should find a way to install fibre for free.


 



Definitely less than 200m

pikajuice

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3022368 16-Jan-2023 21:16
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz: IANAL. But if it is cross lease, don't you and you neighbours both own the land jointly? I am confused why you would need to pay.


My understanding is that, on paper, my neighbour and we each own 50% of the land in its entirety. However, if taken to court, my neighbour and we would be each determined to own 100% of our respective half partition as shown on Google maps.

This is why my neighbour's consent is needed. I also recall the chorus technician saying that, even if my neighbour gives their consent to this job, He (the technician) won't be allowed to dig in my neighbour property so I have to get a contractor to do this.

