Hi all,

I with Nova Energy broadband and was wonderin what fibre settings should I use for my personal (BYO) modem? I entered everything in my modem router (Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini) mentioned in Nova energy website https://www.novaenergy.co.nz/help-advice/modems-routers/how-do-i-set-my-own-modem-or-router but my internet keeps dropping (red light in router which means 'Your zenwifi ax mini router has no internet connection') . Any help would be much appreciated thank you all. Have attach a screenshot of my router setting page