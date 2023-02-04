Hi team,

I am on the Spark Fibre Max plan (https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/plans/fibre) which has advertised speed rates of 881 Mbps/497 Mbps (Down/Up).

But after running speedtest.net different times per day I consistently get 70ish Mbps/100ish Mbps (Down/Up) speeds. Which is a lot slower than their advertised rate.

Are they actively throttling Fibre users? I am in Wellington (Island Bay), so I am hoping distance is not a factor (is this still a factor with fibre?). Could someone please suggest some way to mitigate that? Or how to speak to their support team in order to get a better outcome?

Thanks!