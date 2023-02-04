Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandAre Fibre speeds throttled by Spark?
gzjdoe

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303360 4-Feb-2023 12:23
Hi team,

 

I am on the Spark Fibre Max plan (https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/plans/fibre) which has advertised speed rates of 881 Mbps/497 Mbps (Down/Up).

 

But after running speedtest.net different times per day I consistently get 70ish Mbps/100ish Mbps (Down/Up) speeds. Which is a lot slower than their advertised rate.

 

Are they actively throttling Fibre users? I am in Wellington (Island Bay), so I am hoping distance is not a factor (is this still a factor with fibre?). Could someone please suggest some way to mitigate that? Or how to speak to their support team in order to get a better outcome?

 

Thanks!

Linux
9523 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3031716 4-Feb-2023 12:31
@gzjdoe No speeds are not throttled and the speeds are advertised ' Up to ' Please provide more detail on how you are testing over Wi-Fi or Ethernet and where you are testing to?

 

Distance is not a factor when it comes to fibre

RunningMan
7330 posts

Uber Geek


  #3031717 4-Feb-2023 12:32
No.

 

Perhaps provide some information on your network and test methodology.

Mehrts
690 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3031720 4-Feb-2023 12:37
Without any detail on how you were testing, those numbers are on par with a 2.4GHz wifi connection.

