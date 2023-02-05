I saw a few threads about monthly home internet usage but its a few years old and thought I should start a new thread to see if anyone who has posted in the previous threads have notice they used a lot more internet than previously.
Can you also state what speed tier you have, amount of gigabytes/terabytes you use monthly and what you use it for.
I’ll start
• Fibre 300 plan
• Average between 2.5-3TB monthly
• Streaming videos and tv shows, Live TV, social media, video/audio calls & backups to the cloud