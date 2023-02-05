Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Broadband2023 - How much is your monthly home internet usage?
#303369 5-Feb-2023 12:24
I saw a few threads about monthly home internet usage but its a few years old and thought I should start a new thread to see if anyone who has posted in the previous threads have notice they used a lot more internet than previously.

Can you also state what speed tier you have, amount of gigabytes/terabytes you use monthly and what you use it for.

I’ll start
• Fibre 300 plan
• Average between 2.5-3TB monthly
• Streaming videos and tv shows, Live TV, social media, video/audio calls & backups to the cloud

  #3032087 5-Feb-2023 12:36
  • Gigabit plan
  • Anywhere from 2-5TB monthly
  • Streaming anything and everything
  • Gaming
  • Home server running various services inc remote backups for friends and 24/7 "radio" (https://www.xpd.co.nz/radio/)

Devices connected are 4 phones, 2 desktop PC's, 4 laptops, Xbox, PS3, TV, tablet, server (old desktop), Linux box (old SFF HP)

 

Think thats it.......

 

So yes, using a LOT more :D Considering I was surviving on 5Gb monthly about 7 years ago ;)

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
  #3032093 5-Feb-2023 12:50
  • Gigabit plan.
  • 202GB last month (190GB down, 12GB up)

1x family PC, 1x HTPC, 1x tablet, 2x laptops, 3x phones, 1x Grid Connect.

 

 

