I've had Starlink installed at a rural Bay of Plenty property since May last year. Initially performance was excellent. Since December I have been suffering frequent 'micro' outages, mostly less than 1s, but sufficient for my security cameras to report they are offline multiple times per day (very annoying). Starlink support were initially helpful. As the onset of the issue coincided with some bad weather they suspected a lightening strike and replaced the Starlink router and ethernet dongle. This did not fix the problem. I swapped out my Edgerouter POE for a Mikrotik but the same issue persists. I've had to resort to 4g Failover which makes me wonder why I am paying $150 per month. Starlink support has now vanished - I have an open ticket from 8 days ago unanswered. App reports multiple examples of 'network issue' (Satellite cannot connect to groundstation) or 'no signal received' (dish cannot connect to satellite). Does anyone else have similar issues?