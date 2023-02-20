From press release:

Chorus has released its financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2022, showing a steady financial performance despite the operational challenges posed by workforce constraints.

Fibre connections increased by 38,000 to 997,000

Fibre uptake 71% in completed UFB areas

24% of mass-market fibre connections on gigabit or higher plans

Operating revenue $487m (HY22: $483m)

EBITDA $342m (HY22: $347m)

FY23 EBITDA guidance increased to $675m to $690m

Net profit after tax $9m (HY22: $42m)

The company reached a significant milestone in December when it connected the last community, Opononi in Northland, to fibre under its 11-year public-private partnership with the government. It achieved its goal of one million fibre connections in January.

Fibre uptake reached 71 per cent in completed UFB rollout areas, with growth of 38,000 fibre connections nationwide in the six-month period.

Chorus CEO JB Rousselot said a workforce gap of about 380 technicians had limited the number of fibre installations it could complete in the period.

“Like other industries we’ve experienced workforce challenges in the wake of COVID and we’ve made significant efforts to reduce the gap to some 220 technicians today. We expect to recruit another 150 technicians within a few months. In the meantime, the widespread community devastation caused by the recent cyclones means we’re having to reprioritise some work so we can focus on restoration efforts.”

With the UFB rollout complete and fibre available to 87 per cent of New Zealand’s population, Chorus has begun evaluating long-term opportunities for investment.

“As we look to the future of broadband in New Zealand, it's clear that fibre is the best long-term solution. We already have a plan that could extend fibre to 90 per cent of the population with the right regulatory and policy settings, and we see opportunities to invest in the ongoing enhancement and sustainability of the network.

“The recent cyclones will also help inform our ongoing investment programme for network resilience.”