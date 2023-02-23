Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandStarlink - Invalid Device ID
bluegreville

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#303618 23-Feb-2023 10:53
Send private message quote this post

I hope someone here will be able to help me.

 

I am down in the Hawkes Bay assisting some people who have been affected by the recent cyclone, set up a couple of starlink units.

 

Now the assembly of the units is fine and the router and dish power up. The dish connects to the satellites and router allows me to set up a WIFI SSID.

 

However, when it comes to activating the service i get an Invalid Device ID message. I have tried both the KIT number and the terminal ID from the settings inside the Starlink App.
I have checked that there are no trailing spaces after the KIT number and i have also tried from different devices and internet connections in case there was a problem with connectivity out there.

 

The Units were brought from Noel Leeming and Not directly from Starlink.

 

 

 

I have attached some screenshots of what i get.

 

 

 

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
djtOtago
905 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3040796 23-Feb-2023 11:03
Send private message quote this post

I've not set up Starlink before but.

 

Was does the "Find my Starlink identifier" link from your images tell you.

 

Have you tried your KIT number without the letters KIT?

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
robjg63
3631 posts

Uber Geek


  #3040803 23-Feb-2023 11:08
Send private message quote this post

I presume you have an account on the Starlink site. Are there no support contact details?

 

I wonder if maybe its been previously activated???

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

djtOtago
905 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3040806 23-Feb-2023 11:12
Send private message quote this post

From Starlinks support page https://support.starlink.com/?topic=2802431a-135f-0671-4c1b-4cedb65b291a

 

 

Starlink Identifier formats:

 

 Kit Serial Number: Located on the Starlink Kit shipping label (ex. KIT00000000) 
 Dish Serial Number: Located on the bottom of the Starlink mast (ex. 2ABC000000000000)
 Terminal ID: Found in the Starlink App while your Starlink is powered on. App home screen > Settings > Advanced > STARLINK > ID (ex. 00000000-00000000-00000000 - do not include "ut" in front)

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 