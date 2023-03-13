Whats the best provider for low latency connections to gaming servers

I've never had fibre and trying not to butcher the decision, I hear some ISPs have bad routes to servers.

So far I have gathered its pretty important to avoid CGNAT providers due to severely affecting Peer 2 Peer games and similar.

I don't think I need a static IP though... I don't plan on hosting anything from my IP long term, just short sessions.

I am in Blenheim so not sure how to calculate what ISP has the best routes/setup for my area... I feel like speed/latency could be drastically different from provider to provider in smaller towns, hopefully I'm wrong and they all the same though.

Also to 100% clarify... Does vodafone fibre still not use cgnat in 2023?

I found this and it shows vodafone outperforms sparks network(skinny/bigpipe) every time https://comcom.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0027/290466/MBNZ-Winter-Report-2022-18-August-2022.pdf