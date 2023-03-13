Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone vs Skinny/Bigpipe - FIBRE
fastnocap

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303837 13-Mar-2023 12:54
Whats the best provider for low latency connections to gaming servers

 

I've never had fibre and trying not to butcher the decision, I hear some ISPs have bad routes to servers.

 

So far I have gathered its pretty important to avoid CGNAT providers due to severely affecting Peer 2 Peer games and similar.

 

I don't think I need a static IP though... I don't plan on hosting anything from my IP long term, just short sessions.

 

 

 

I am in Blenheim so not sure how to calculate what ISP has the best routes/setup for my area... I feel like speed/latency could be drastically different from provider to provider in smaller towns, hopefully I'm wrong and they all the same though.

 

 

 

Also to 100% clarify... Does vodafone fibre still not use cgnat in 2023?

 

 

 

I found this and it shows vodafone outperforms sparks network(skinny/bigpipe) every time https://comcom.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0027/290466/MBNZ-Winter-Report-2022-18-August-2022.pdf

 

 

boosacnoodle
492 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3049556 13-Mar-2023 13:04
Vodafone does not use CG-NAT for fixed line broadband.

 

Spark, and by extension Skinny/Bigpipe, decide not to peer locally for commercial reasons so some services may be slower as the traffic must go to Australia first, if I recall correctly.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11428 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3049562 13-Mar-2023 13:24
Your post is all over the place. There is no best provider for low latency to gaming servers...

 

I wrote this up some time ago: https://murfy.nz/2018/02/06/picking-the-right-isp/

 

It really doesn't matter what ISP you pick as the "bad routes to services" can affect any ISP. That is just how the internet works. What games are you playing?

 

Also why are you comparing Skinny / BigPipe + Vodafone? BigPipe is largely abandoned it seems.




fastnocap

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3049608 13-Mar-2023 14:23
My friend is with bigpipe since couple years ago, I remember he did a lot of research before hand so just piggy backing off him a little but was confused why its so expensive, no discounts than all providers. I guess they have not been competing recently.

 

Your article is amazing covers everything, exactly what I needed to answer alot of questions



backfiah
207 posts

Master Geek


  #3049611 13-Mar-2023 14:39
michaelmurfy:

 

Also why are you comparing Skinny / BigPipe + Vodafone? BigPipe is largely abandoned it seems.

 

 

Hard to say they're abandoned when they're still taking new sign-ups. Whether they should be is another story...

