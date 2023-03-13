Have a client on Starlink (older dishy with Ethernet capability). Trying to setup VoIP using a Grandstream GRP2612W with 2Talk & it won't work on the Starlink connection - it will sometimes say registered, and can be seen from the 2Talk portal, but won't make or receive calls.

It works fine on a different internet connection, & the android 2Talk app works fine on the Starlink connection.

Anyone using 2Talk on Starlink who could comment? Wonder if @coffeebaron may have setup this config? Any thoughts appreciated. Thanks!