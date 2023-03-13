Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Starlink VoIP issues with 2Talk
#303839 13-Mar-2023 14:57
Have a client on Starlink (older dishy with Ethernet capability). Trying to setup VoIP using a Grandstream GRP2612W with 2Talk & it won't work on the Starlink connection - it will sometimes say registered, and can be seen from the 2Talk portal, but won't make or receive calls. 

 

It works fine on a different internet connection, & the android 2Talk app works fine on the Starlink connection. 

 

Anyone using 2Talk on Starlink who could comment? Wonder if @coffeebaron may have setup this config? Any thoughts appreciated. Thanks!

  #3049644 13-Mar-2023 15:44
Hi, is the 2612 set for UDP or TCP for sip transport, change it to TCP and see if that helps. As Starlink is a CG-Nat service you may find their NAT router timing out and cleaning up UDP sessions early, this often causes the issue you described. Cannot say it's the issue but worth a try.

Cyril

