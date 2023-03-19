Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Internet troubleshooting help please
WoodyThemMilkMan

31 posts

Geek


#303905 19-Mar-2023 13:57
Hi guys. I will explain this as best as I can but am an amateur when it comes to this sort of stuff.

 

 

 

Sometime this morning the wireless internet went down in my house. I checked the router (ASUS AC-1300 - ASUS Wireless-AC1300 Dual-Band Gigabit Router Instruction Manual - Manuals+) and the WAN LED is off, which means no power or no physical connection according to the manual. I checked the chorus ONT (ONT Model Types 100 and 200 | Chorus) and the power/optical lights are green, and LAN2 is solid orange, which seems to mean we have internet at the ONT.

 

 

 

I have power cycled the router. What are the next steps in working out what is wrong? I don't have another router to test.

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

Chris

Linux
9659 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051853 19-Mar-2023 14:28
The next step is to test with another router!

WoodyThemMilkMan

31 posts

Geek


  #3051854 19-Mar-2023 14:37
I thought that might be the case. I looked at getting GeeksOnWheels or someone equivalent to come round, but looked like it'd cost a couple hundred, and seems a decent chance it's just the router, right?

I guess routers are like any appliance and can just stop working. This one is probably around 3 years old.

Better to bite the bullet and just get a new router?

Linux
9659 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051856 19-Mar-2023 14:43
Approx where are you located?



WoodyThemMilkMan

31 posts

Geek


  #3051857 19-Mar-2023 14:43
Found my way into the router settings. It says internet is disconnected and wants me to do the setup wizard. From the attachment, I assume my connection is Automatic IP - how would I know?

MaxineN
Max
1175 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vodafone NZ
Subscriber

  #3051858 19-Mar-2023 14:44
Have you contacted your provider yet?




WoodyThemMilkMan

31 posts

Geek


  #3051859 19-Mar-2023 14:44
Linux: Approx where are you located?

 

 

 

I am in Wigram, Christchurch.

WoodyThemMilkMan

31 posts

Geek


  #3051860 19-Mar-2023 14:48
MaxineN:

 

Have you contacted your provider yet?

 

 

 

 

No, I checked their outage page on their website and it said no outages. This is 2 degrees. I figured if the ONT said it had internet (optical green light) then it wouldn't be them anyway - bad assumption?

 

Call them anyway?



Linux
9659 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051861 19-Mar-2023 14:50
Oh 2degrees is moving customers to the Vocus stack you may need to change the router configuration

WoodyThemMilkMan

31 posts

Geek


  #3051862 19-Mar-2023 14:52
Linux: Oh 2degrees is moving customers to the Vocus stack you may need to change the router configuration

 

 

 

Okay I will call them

Linux
9659 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051864 19-Mar-2023 14:54
I should be able to give you an answer soon what to change

Linux
9659 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051865 19-Mar-2023 14:58
@WoodyThemMilkMan Have you recently got an email from 2degrees about account number change?

 

Edit: Review this thread

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=303695

WoodyThemMilkMan

31 posts

Geek


  #3051866 19-Mar-2023 15:02
Linux:

 

@WoodyThemMilkMan Have you recently got an email from 2degrees about account number change?

 

 

 

 

Nah no comms from them other than monthly bills

Linux
9659 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051870 19-Mar-2023 15:11
Oh maybe your connection has not migrated over

WoodyThemMilkMan

31 posts

Geek


  #3051872 19-Mar-2023 15:23
I had a read through that thread. I haven't heard anything from them, but hopefully the call centre will be able to tell me.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11464 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051874 19-Mar-2023 15:24
Linux: Oh 2degrees is moving customers to the Vocus stack you may need to change the router configuration

 

No, not true. The move is happening without people even knowing. No router configuration change needed.

 

No WAN light = no Ethernet connection to the ONT. Reboot the ONT and also both replace the Ethernet cable + try the 2nd ethernet port of the ONT.




