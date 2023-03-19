WoodyThemMilkMan

Hi guys. I will explain this as best as I can but am an amateur when it comes to this sort of stuff.

Sometime this morning the wireless internet went down in my house. I checked the router (ASUS AC-1300 - ASUS Wireless-AC1300 Dual-Band Gigabit Router Instruction Manual - Manuals+) and the WAN LED is off, which means no power or no physical connection according to the manual. I checked the chorus ONT (ONT Model Types 100 and 200 | Chorus) and the power/optical lights are green, and LAN2 is solid orange, which seems to mean we have internet at the ONT.

I have power cycled the router. What are the next steps in working out what is wrong? I don't have another router to test.

Cheers,

Chris