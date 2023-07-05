Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rb99

2765 posts

Uber Geek


#306227 5-Jul-2023 13:54
Just wondering, thought I'd type my address into the whats available at my address thingy of two providers, and one said up to 2 gig is available and the other said up to 4gig.

 

Why the difference ?




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

mrgsm021
1093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3100230 5-Jul-2023 14:43
Could be to do with the amount of bandwidth each individual ISP allocates to the different Hyperfibre plans?

 
 
 
 

Vindy500
3 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3100233 5-Jul-2023 14:51
A number of RSPs are only offering 2Gig plans, some are offering 2,4 and 8. 2Degrees are the only one I am aware of only offering 2 and 4. 

Chorusnz
406 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3100243 5-Jul-2023 15:04
Hyperfibre plans require higher capacity equipment to support the greater bandwidth. Not every ISP has the money to upgrade or the market share to make it worthwhile. So yeh, not every ISP is going to offer the same plans in each area. It will depend on what they are able to support. ^Richard



rb99

2765 posts

Uber Geek


  #3100247 5-Jul-2023 15:07
Thanks. I was thinking that as the 4gig offer is from a big company and the 2gig offer from a small one, but also though maybe one just had more up to date info or something.




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

