Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandFibre Outage in my area since early Saturday AM - No Action
networkn

Networkn
29490 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306369 17-Jul-2023 08:49
Send private message quote this post

Fibre went out have a RED LOS light on the ONT. 

 

Called my provider Orcon, who advised they expected it to be resolved by 1pm yesterday but potentially could be 11am today. Understandably they can only tell me what they can see and can't really do much else. Yes I have restarted my equipment and ONT etc.

 

Chorus website says last updated 15 minutes after I reported the outage and is showing as N/A for the past 24 hours for a fix. 

 

@chorusnz are you able to shed any light? I understand UFB is best efforts, but this is quite a number of houses affected (I see Henderson has a massive outage too) and I would hope communication at least to be a little better.

 

 

Create new topic
muppet
2355 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3104968 17-Jul-2023 10:53
Send private message quote this post

Edit: I am a non-post reading idiot.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
networkn

Networkn
29490 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104971 17-Jul-2023 11:00
Send private message quote this post

As mentioned above, I already checked that site. 

muppet
2355 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3104984 17-Jul-2023 11:35
Send private message quote this post

Apologies - I missed that. I have updated my post to reflect my stupidity.



Jase2985
12261 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104995 17-Jul-2023 11:54
Send private message quote this post

most providers/chorus included are so slow to update their websites when there are outages. its like they think it makes them look bad to others when this happens

 

all it ends up doing it clogging their support systems with people calling up about the fault when a lot of them might have seen it online and not bothered calling

networkn

Networkn
29490 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105001 17-Jul-2023 12:04
Send private message quote this post

Annoyingly the latest resolution was supposed to be 11am. Still down, and now status is no ETA again! 2/3 of my long weekend with no internet. Frustrating.

Lias
5094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3105012 17-Jul-2023 12:20
Send private message quote this post

muppet:

 

Apologies - I missed that. I have updated my post to reflect my stupidity.

 

 

Username checks out :-P




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 