Quic have IPoE now and are a great self-service ISP with no CG-NAT, IPv6, Self service RDNS and a whole lot of other things in their control panel. They also come in at less cost than Voyager.

I also use a Fortigate with them. I would recommend also signing up with VLAN Tagging turned off (makes Fortigate configuration a little nicer) then you can just use IPoE going forward. More information on their IPoE here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311869

There are a number of referral codes all over Geekzone including in my signature so find a friend with one, somebody you like on here or whoever and give them $50 for a free install.

Lastly there is a compiled list here of providers and their features we do keep updated: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969