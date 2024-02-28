Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandDHCP ISPs (no PPPoE)
baabits

54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311939 28-Feb-2024 23:07
Send private message

Any recommendations for ISPs that don't use PPPoE?

I have two gigabit connections coming in at home, one from Spark and one from Voyager in to an old Fortigate. Maxing out one connection spikes CPU usage on the router and the other starts to go sluggish. Swapped out the Fortigate for an ASA 5535X I had lying around and am having a weird issue where one PPPoE client running cancels the other one and they run aroundn in circles with each other. Would rather just not have to deal with it to be honest. At the moment the working solution is to have one router for each connection but both routers have the capability and throughout to handle both connections so would rather switch ISPs and make it less complicated.

The only one I've found so far is One/Vodafone but not too keen on them.

Cheers!

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
hamish225
1418 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3201223 28-Feb-2024 23:34
Send private message

For your Voyager, send support a message. there's an IPoE trial happening now and if you're on one of the right handovers maybe a switch can be flipped if you are interested in beta testing :)




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
13213 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201225 29-Feb-2024 00:04
Send private message

Quic have IPoE now and are a great self-service ISP with no CG-NAT, IPv6, Self service RDNS and a whole lot of other things in their control panel. They also come in at less cost than Voyager.

 

I also use a Fortigate with them. I would recommend also signing up with VLAN Tagging turned off (makes Fortigate configuration a little nicer) then you can just use IPoE going forward. More information on their IPoE here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311869 

 

There are a number of referral codes all over Geekzone including in my signature so find a friend with one, somebody you like on here or whoever and give them $50 for a free install.

 

Lastly there is a compiled list here of providers and their features we do keep updated: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

baabits

54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201227 29-Feb-2024 03:57
Send private message

hamish225:

 

For your Voyager, send support a message. there's an IPoE trial happening now and if you're on one of the right handovers maybe a switch can be flipped if you are interested in beta testing :)

 

 

 

 

Oh great, will email and ask- Thanks!

 

 

 

michaelmurfy:

 

Quic have IPoE now and are a great self-service ISP with no CG-NAT, IPv6, Self service RDNS and a whole lot of other things in their control panel. They also come in at less cost than Voyager.

 

I also use a Fortigate with them. I would recommend also signing up with VLAN Tagging turned off (makes Fortigate configuration a little nicer) then you can just use IPoE going forward. More information on their IPoE here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311869 

 

There are a number of referral codes all over Geekzone including in my signature so find a friend with one, somebody you like on here or whoever and give them $50 for a free install.

 

Lastly there is a compiled list here of providers and their features we do keep updated: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969 

 

 

 

 

Excellent thank you! I have been thinking about Quic and may drop Spark for them, will use the referral code!



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79121 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201240 29-Feb-2024 07:36
Send private message

@MichaelMurfy have to update the list for 2degrees then as I am using DHCP.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Behodar
10410 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201241 29-Feb-2024 07:42
Send private message

freitasm: @MichaelMurfy have to update the list for 2degrees then as I am using DHCP.

 

Do you know whether 2d supports both, or just DHCP since the network switchover?

SirHumphreyAppleby
2838 posts

Uber Geek


  #3201242 29-Feb-2024 07:54
Send private message

baabits:

 

hamish225:

 

For your Voyager, send support a message. there's an IPoE trial happening now and if you're on one of the right handovers maybe a switch can be flipped if you are interested in beta testing :)

 

 

Oh great, will email and ask- Thanks!

 

 

Let us know how you get on. I had previously indicated an interest in IPoE and was contacted in late November saying testing was getting underway, but I've not had an update since then.

michaelmurfy
meow
13213 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201274 29-Feb-2024 09:20
Send private message

Behodar:

 

freitasm: @MichaelMurfy have to update the list for 2degrees then as I am using DHCP.

 

Do you know whether 2d supports both, or just DHCP since the network switchover?

 

Updated. And both I believe (however not 100% sure for new 2degrees customers if they can dial PPPoE also). Just remember though 2degrees uses carrier grade NAT by default and it is $10 per month for a Static IP so factor that in.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



nztim
3733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3201432 29-Feb-2024 10:50
Send private message

All 2degrees/Vocus connections are dual stack dhcp/pppoe with pppoe been anonymous username
and password

The only exception I think is ex MR connections




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

baabits

54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201977 1-Mar-2024 12:49
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Let us know how you get on. I had previously indicated an interest in IPoE and was contacted in late November saying testing was getting underway, but I've not had an update since then.

 

 

Got the following back today, fingers crossed!

 

Hi <name>,   Thank you for reaching out to us.
We appreciate your interest in our IPoE Trial. In order to authenticate your request, could you please confirm the following:   
Your 8-digit Voyager account ID (found on the top line of your invoice)
Account Name
Your date of birth
Router Type and Model Name:
After we receive this information, we will endorse your details. Please note that we cannot guarantee your selection for this trial.

 

Please let us know if we can be of any further assistance.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12999 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lizard Networks
Subscriber

  #3201995 1-Mar-2024 13:37
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Let us know how you get on. I had previously indicated an interest in IPoE and was contacted in late November saying testing was getting underway, but I've not had an update since then.

 

 

There was an IPoE trial back in December however, on in particular chorus services (Chorus has just recently activated the dual PPPoE and DHCP circuit insertion capability).

 

 

 

Devices that dial both PPPoE and DHCP by default caused a huge amount of issues. we had to go to the drawing board and adjust our deployment to better handle those before being able to do a wider rollout.

 

as has been indicated in this thread, please reach out if you would like to opt in again.

 

 

 

As much as it seems simple to switch to DHCP vs PPPoE there are so many gotchas.

 

 

 

I've only fully transitioned my home service this week as I have a fairly non-standard due to some testing. IPv6 changing from PPPoE to IPoE was a bit of a quirky one with ROS 7, haven't gone over it much yet aside from changing my WAN side routing slightly.

 

Nice to be away from the PPPoE encapsulation however on a higher-end device it's barely noticeable.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

richms
28026 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202002 1-Mar-2024 13:49
Send private message

baabits: Any recommendations for ISPs that don't use PPPoE?

I have two gigabit connections coming in at home, one from Spark and one from Voyager in to an old Fortigate. Maxing out one connection spikes CPU usage on the router and the other starts to go sluggish. Swapped out the Fortigate for an ASA 5535X I had lying around and am having a weird issue where one PPPoE client running cancels the other one and they run aroundn in circles with each other. Would rather just not have to deal with it to be honest. At the moment the working solution is to have one router for each connection but both routers have the capability and throughout to handle both connections so would rather switch ISPs and make it less complicated.

 

Work had to put a switch infront of the fortigate to strip off the vlan 10 for it to perform properly. Otherwise it was totally laggy with any load. Not sure if this has been solved by fortinet on newer ones or not but it was a documented issue that the distributor knew about at the time the connection was upgraded to gigabit.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

SirHumphreyAppleby
2838 posts

Uber Geek


  #3202004 1-Mar-2024 13:52
Send private message

hio77:

 

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Let us know how you get on. I had previously indicated an interest in IPoE and was contacted in late November saying testing was getting underway, but I've not had an update since then.

 

 

There was an IPoE trial back in December however, on in particular chorus services (Chorus has just recently activated the dual PPPoE and DHCP circuit insertion capability).

 

...

 

as has been indicated in this thread, please reach out if you would like to opt in again.

 

 

Thanks for the update. I have sent a request to the person I was dealing with previously.

 

I noted there were some issues with the Quic and clients configured to use both DHCP and IPoE.

nztim
3733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3202016 1-Mar-2024 14:15
Send private message

richms:

 

baabits: Any recommendations for ISPs that don't use PPPoE?

I have two gigabit connections coming in at home, one from Spark and one from Voyager in to an old Fortigate. Maxing out one connection spikes CPU usage on the router and the other starts to go sluggish. Swapped out the Fortigate for an ASA 5535X I had lying around and am having a weird issue where one PPPoE client running cancels the other one and they run aroundn in circles with each other. Would rather just not have to deal with it to be honest. At the moment the working solution is to have one router for each connection but both routers have the capability and throughout to handle both connections so would rather switch ISPs and make it less complicated.

 

Work had to put a switch infront of the fortigate to strip off the vlan 10 for it to perform properly. Otherwise it was totally laggy with any load. Not sure if this has been solved by fortinet on newer ones or not but it was a documented issue that the distributor knew about at the time the connection was upgraded to gigabit.

 

 

This is a massive bug (or undocumented feature) because the WAN1 interface can't be unassigned, it has to be set as DHCP/PPPoE/Static - Shame on fortinet

 

I use static with a bogus ip of 192.168.254.254 on the WAN1 then create the VLAN interface and make sure there is no firewall or routing policies assigned to it

 

As you said the other way to do it is have an untagged and tagged VLAN10 port on a switch




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

michaelmurfy
meow
13213 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202102 1-Mar-2024 15:31
Send private message

richms:

 

Work had to put a switch infront of the fortigate to strip off the vlan 10 for it to perform properly. Otherwise it was totally laggy with any load. Not sure if this has been solved by fortinet on newer ones or not but it was a documented issue that the distributor knew about at the time the connection was upgraded to gigabit.

 

I personally didn't experience this (Fortigate 70F) but did however experience the lack of offloading on PPPoE. I use IPoE now (untagged VLAN) and it works very well. I did find that on the Fortigate for configuration you're better to deliver service to it untagged if possible.

 

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

I noted there were some issues with the Quic and clients configured to use both DHCP and IPoE.

 

They did find a solution to this though and it works quite well from testing and throwing stuff at it during the beta.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12999 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lizard Networks
Subscriber

  #3202108 1-Mar-2024 15:49
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

I noted there were some issues with the Quic and clients configured to use both DHCP and IPoE.

 

 

yep, It's a problem in general and doesn't relate to just providers now moving to offering both.

 

 

 

It all depends on how systems are setup, particularly when you have things such as authentication rate limiting/lockouts - These are configured for very important reasons generally.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





