Any recommendations for ISPs that don't use PPPoE?
I have two gigabit connections coming in at home, one from Spark and one from Voyager in to an old Fortigate. Maxing out one connection spikes CPU usage on the router and the other starts to go sluggish. Swapped out the Fortigate for an ASA 5535X I had lying around and am having a weird issue where one PPPoE client running cancels the other one and they run aroundn in circles with each other. Would rather just not have to deal with it to be honest. At the moment the working solution is to have one router for each connection but both routers have the capability and throughout to handle both connections so would rather switch ISPs and make it less complicated.
The only one I've found so far is One/Vodafone but not too keen on them.
Cheers!