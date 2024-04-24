Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandLand Line Phone not ringing, intermittantly, for incoming calls
#312527 24-Apr-2024 16:37
ONT: Model Type 400

 

Uniden DECT 1635 + 1 (or similar) phones

 

ISP/Phone Provider = Mercury

 

Local = Tauranga South

 

This is a very long story but I will keep it short 😀.

 

Ever since my elderly sister-n-law moved into their retirement village villa and Chorus finally hooked the village upto UFB in February and I swapped them off the 4g WiFi network to UFB via a brand new ONT they have had intermittent phone problems. (Internet works fine via the router)

 

Initially there was problems (again long history with help desks) with the whole new fibre connection (internet & Phone) where Mercury and Chorus where giving each other the run-around and Chorus blaming sub-contractors who did the work in the village. Then it all started to work - yippee 😀. But a few days later we start with the phone problems. ☹️

 

The callers phone just keeps ringing. But incoming calls do not ring on the their Uniden phone. This is intermittent.

 

Trouble shooting:

 

1 - Incoming calls are from land line and mobile
2 - Checked all connections on ONT and Phone base
3 - Swapped cables
4 - Swapped to totally different phone (corded handset)
5 - Rebooted ONT - multiple times
6 - ONT indicator lights all green and steady as per https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-400 

 

7 - Phoned Mercury land line phone and fibre Help Desk multiple times, now have very extensive history.

 

Each time they test the line it all works and sometimes works for several days then we start having NO incoming ringing.

 

Google research results:

 

1 - Is this a faulty ring generator within the Type 400 ONT ??
2 - Is this a faulty port on a line card at the exchange??
3 - Is this a faulty port or line card at the major junction box in the street ??
4 - Could this be a faulty connection in the village ground pit boxes or the ENT within the village ??
3 - Faulty or partial line provisioning somewhere in the Mercury - Spark - Chorus system ??
3 - Or something else ??

 

I am the authorised agent with Mercury for my Sister-n-Law and would be happy to be in contact via private email to any Mercury - Spark - Chorus technicians to resolve this very frustrating problem.

 

Cheers 🍷




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3222469 24-Apr-2024 16:47
My first trouble shoot would be to swap the cordless phone out for a corded  handset ... It just removes one more link in the chain, 

 

Yes, its very old school to "go to the phone" but it just one less thing to have to think about as the point of failure, 

 

 

 

Its not a card or line fault, as the BB is functional,  Its all done via software and an ATA in the ONT...

 

 

 

Can you futz with the ONT VOIP settings or are they locked out..?

 
 
 
 

  #3222470 24-Apr-2024 16:52
wellygary:

 

My first trouble shoot would be to swap the cordless phone out for a corded  handset ... It just removes one more link in the chain, 

 

Yes, its very old school to "go to the phone" but it just one less thing to have to think about as the point of failure, 

 

 

 

Its not a card or line fault, as the BB is functional,  Its all done via software and an ATA in the ONT...

 

 

 

Can you futz with the ONT VOIP settings or are they locked out..?

 

Lost me there on that one. So no ☹️

 

Yes, the swapped out handset was a corded one. Have edited above post to reflect this - Thanks




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3222490 24-Apr-2024 18:09
What carrier is the mobile on when it rings on the user side? 

 

 

 

The fact that it's intermittent could also suggest a routing issue (as you'd be technically changing carriers and changing routing going from FWA to UFB).

 

 

 

E.G if One NZ mobile rings the landline and the landline rings. Does a Spark mobile or a 2degrees mobile ring just fine?




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



  #3222492 24-Apr-2024 18:25
I don’t know the mobile carry of the callers except mine which is Spark. But this also occurs from landlines as well as stated. 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3222500 24-Apr-2024 18:52
Can you check which provider those landlines are from? Perhaps a list of who gets through and who gets blocked would be helpful.

  #3222504 24-Apr-2024 19:03
RunningMan:

 

Can you check which provider those landlines are from? Perhaps a list of who gets through and who gets blocked would be helpful.

 

 

S**t how the f* do I know!!!




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3222505 24-Apr-2024 19:08
OK.



  #3222509 24-Apr-2024 19:25
When you say "Just Keep Ringing" does it ever get to voicemail or does it keep ringing then just hang up? Because if that's the case, and it's intermittent it sounds like the call isn't terminating and is being routed elsewhere. This is usually a common problem when switching a LL from Copper to Fibre and waiting for the Copper line to be disconnected but it doesn't seem like that's the case here.

  #3222514 24-Apr-2024 19:38
Chills:

 

When you say "Just Keep Ringing" does it ever get to voicemail or does it keep ringing then just hang up? Because if that's the case, and it's intermittent it sounds like the call isn't terminating and is being routed elsewhere. This is usually a common problem when switching a LL from Copper to Fibre and waiting for the Copper line to be disconnected but it doesn't seem like that's the case here.

 

 

Thank you for that.

 

When/if this problem reoccurs I’ll check that out. This would not surprise me if the copper was not disconnected properly due to the innuendos being tossed about by Mercury at Chorus and Chorus blaming sub-contractors . 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3222519 24-Apr-2024 19:49
FineWine:

 

RunningMan:

 

Can you check which provider those landlines are from? Perhaps a list of who gets through and who gets blocked would be helpful.

 

 

S**t how the f* do I know!!!

 

 

Only trying to help.

 

Just write down the name/number of people who call on a bit of paper. You already know at least one person who hasn't got through because they've said what happens - put that number on a list of people who don't get through. Pass the 2 lists to the ISP to see if there's a pattern as to where the calls originate.

  #3222521 24-Apr-2024 19:58
My guess is porting is balked some carriers have not updated route tables




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #3222549 24-Apr-2024 22:57
PM sent....




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

  #3222784 25-Apr-2024 13:03
Wheelbarrow01:

 

PM sent....

 

Sent with thanks 😀




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3222932 25-Apr-2024 18:43
Thanks to someone from the Chorus team for sending this through to me. 

 

@FineWine - Any chance you are able to send me a PM with the account number and I can get the team to take a look over this (Or Escalate if there is already a ticket open)

 

We aren't aware of any issues / haven't heard of any other customers similarly reporting the same issue but have chatted with our Assure Team Leader and we're keen to look into this and figure out what is causing the issue / getting it resolved. 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

  #3222978 26-Apr-2024 07:59
taneb1:

 

Thanks to someone from the Chorus team for sending this through to me. 

 

@FineWine - Any chance you are able to send me a PM with the account number and I can get the team to take a look over this (Or Escalate if there is already a ticket open)

 

We aren't aware of any issues / haven't heard of any other customers similarly reporting the same issue but have chatted with our Assure Team Leader and we're keen to look into this and figure out what is causing the issue / getting it resolved. 

 

 

PM sent. Thanks




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

