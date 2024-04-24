ONT: Model Type 400

Uniden DECT 1635 + 1 (or similar) phones

ISP/Phone Provider = Mercury

Local = Tauranga South

This is a very long story but I will keep it short 😀.

Ever since my elderly sister-n-law moved into their retirement village villa and Chorus finally hooked the village upto UFB in February and I swapped them off the 4g WiFi network to UFB via a brand new ONT they have had intermittent phone problems. (Internet works fine via the router)

Initially there was problems (again long history with help desks) with the whole new fibre connection (internet & Phone) where Mercury and Chorus where giving each other the run-around and Chorus blaming sub-contractors who did the work in the village. Then it all started to work - yippee 😀. But a few days later we start with the phone problems. ☹️

The callers phone just keeps ringing. But incoming calls do not ring on the their Uniden phone. This is intermittent.

Trouble shooting:

1 - Incoming calls are from land line and mobile

2 - Checked all connections on ONT and Phone base

3 - Swapped cables

4 - Swapped to totally different phone (corded handset)

5 - Rebooted ONT - multiple times

6 - ONT indicator lights all green and steady as per https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-400

7 - Phoned Mercury land line phone and fibre Help Desk multiple times, now have very extensive history.

Each time they test the line it all works and sometimes works for several days then we start having NO incoming ringing.

Google research results:

1 - Is this a faulty ring generator within the Type 400 ONT ??

2 - Is this a faulty port on a line card at the exchange??

3 - Is this a faulty port or line card at the major junction box in the street ??

4 - Could this be a faulty connection in the village ground pit boxes or the ENT within the village ??

3 - Faulty or partial line provisioning somewhere in the Mercury - Spark - Chorus system ??

3 - Or something else ??

I am the authorised agent with Mercury for my Sister-n-Law and would be happy to be in contact via private email to any Mercury - Spark - Chorus technicians to resolve this very frustrating problem.

Cheers 🍷