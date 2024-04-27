Hi all - I'm interested to know if anyone has experience with a cheap option for Hyperfibre 2? I am looking at a bunch of the cheap rockchip based devices on Aliexpress and wondering if they may be able to route up to a couple of gig of traffic.

I know something like the R86S could - but it's more expensive and Intel based...

I'm wondering more about this sort of unit. ( https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006301545478.html )

I'm well aware of the difference between switching and routing, and the impact of PPPoE on performance - but I do wonder if there's a cheap unit that could do non PPPoE routing at 2Gbit... Anyone found one?

I'm not interested in running an extra network card in a PC to do this - I'm wondering for academic reasons what the cheapest way of having a dedicated router supplying a 2.5Gbps (or SFP+ so I can use a cheap DAC) connection to my network.

I'm not interested in building a dedicated PC, even in a small form factor case, to do this with a multiport 2.5Gbps NIC.

If there's a locally available router that supports 2.5Gbps connections WAN and LAN then that's also of interest. I don't care about wifi at all.

Cheers - N