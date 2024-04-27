Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cheap options for Hyperfibre 2?
#312562 27-Apr-2024 17:55
Hi all - I'm interested to know if anyone has experience with a cheap option for Hyperfibre 2? I am looking at a bunch of the cheap rockchip based devices on Aliexpress and wondering if they may be able to route up to a couple of gig of traffic.

 

I know something like the R86S could - but it's more expensive and Intel based...

 

 

I'm wondering more about this sort of unit. ( https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006301545478.html )

 

 

I'm well aware of the difference between switching and routing, and the impact of PPPoE on performance - but I do wonder if there's a cheap unit that could do non PPPoE routing at 2Gbit... Anyone found one?

 

I'm not interested in running an extra network card in a PC to do this - I'm wondering for academic reasons what the cheapest way of having a dedicated router supplying a 2.5Gbps (or SFP+ so I can use a cheap DAC) connection to my network.

 

I'm not interested in building a dedicated PC, even in a small form factor case, to do this with a multiport 2.5Gbps NIC.

 

If there's a locally available router that supports 2.5Gbps connections WAN and LAN then that's also of interest. I don't care about wifi at all.

 

Cheers - N




  #3223546 27-Apr-2024 19:03
I just use a Aliexpress Topton special with one of the J series Celerons. 

 

 

 

6 2.5 i225-v R3 nics and it barely breaks a sweat during multi gig loads.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You really don't need much. Haven't played around with the RK chips so won't comment on those.

 

 




  #3223554 27-Apr-2024 19:57
Yep, they're pretty similar to the R86S I pictured. I know they will definitely do the job and I may end up going that way - but I was wondering mainly if anyone has played with the non intel options as they are so much cheaper... Even the lowest spec Intel based unit with multiple 2.5G looks like $250 at least, and more like $300 after shipping, GST and with reasonable ram/SSD.

 

Good to see a real world use of one here though...

 

[edit - actually, is that speedtest ON that device, or using it as a router?]

 

Cheers - N

 

 




  #3223555 27-Apr-2024 20:03
Talkiet:

 

Yep, they're pretty similar to the R86S I pictured. I know they will definitely do the job and I may end up going that way - but I was wondering mainly if anyone has played with the non intel options as they are so much cheaper... Even the lowest spec Intel based unit with multiple 2.5G looks like $250 at least, and more like $300 after shipping, GST and with reasonable ram/SSD.

 

Good to see a real world use of one here though...

 

[edit - actually, is that speedtest ON that device, or using it as a router?]

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

 

 

Containerized speed test on local network (waiting forever for Enable to push it's hyper fibre network once they replace their Huawei equipment).

 

 

 

I run DHCP without vlan tag so it's no different (I verified this with a quic [ha] gig UFB and still couldn't drop below 90% idle) from the WAN side.




  #3241827 28-May-2024 16:41
i have one of those and 2.5gbe/10gbe switch, 10 gigabit  and 2.5gbe cards... but no hyberfibre.  is there something specific in mind for testing you'd like to know.  I've been curious about 2.5ge routing performance but it's also a nifty little box with a case for like $100.  yours seems more than i paid....

