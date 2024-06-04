Hi all,
Been banging my head against the wall trying to get pfSense router (running on mini PC) working with Mercury ISP. Should be straight forward enough. Requirements from Mercury are:
DHCP with Dynamic IP enabled
NAT enabled
VLAN ID=10
I set the WAN I/F to DHCP, Set up VLAN ID 10 on WAN port. Default pfSense outbound NAT automatically translates internet bound traffic to the WAN IP address.
But I'm not getting a WAN IP address assigned by ISP DHCP and so zero traffic.
Would be grateful for any insights or guidance as to what I might be doing wrong.