Hi all,

Been banging my head against the wall trying to get pfSense router (running on mini PC) working with Mercury ISP. Should be straight forward enough. Requirements from Mercury are:

DHCP with Dynamic IP enabled

NAT enabled

VLAN ID=10

I set the WAN I/F to DHCP, Set up VLAN ID 10 on WAN port. Default pfSense outbound NAT automatically translates internet bound traffic to the WAN IP address.

But I'm not getting a WAN IP address assigned by ISP DHCP and so zero traffic.

Would be grateful for any insights or guidance as to what I might be doing wrong.