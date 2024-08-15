Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79416 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#315768 15-Aug-2024 08:34
Send private message

From their press release this morning, there's a link to an interactive rural broadband map.

 

 

Mr Gilbertson says the mapping tool launched today is the result of significant effort from the Commission and wider industry to produce a detailed picture of the market – including the options available to rural communities, businesses and farmers, beyond the national UFB fibre footprint. 

 

"Our new interactive map closes the information gap between urban and rural areas.  It provides – for the first time – a comprehensive picture of what technologies are available and where and how they are performing. This is a powerful tool that will be useful to different stakeholders for a wide range of purposes – including our current investigation into the future of copper regulation in rural areas."

 

 

 

 

PS. The map was still behind a login page when I posted this.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79416 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271716 15-Aug-2024 08:51
Send private message

The login page has been removed.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 



jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3271766 15-Aug-2024 08:59
Send private message

That looks pretty good 😄

boosacnoodle
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3271812 15-Aug-2024 09:32
Send private message

Surprisingly high percents of connections are still copper, even in central Christchurch.



jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3271882 15-Aug-2024 09:53
Send private message

boosacnoodle: Surprisingly high percents of connections are still copper, even in central Christchurch.

 

Also surprising how many are not on a gigabit plan where I am. Nobody on hyperfibre yet either which is a surprise too.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79416 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271886 15-Aug-2024 10:00
Send private message

Most people and families would be well served with a 300 Mbps plan.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3271894 15-Aug-2024 10:35
Send private message

Quite correct, but some of us on here are not "most people" 🙃

 

I could possibly get away with a 300/100 plan but for the difference in cost each month it's hardly worth it.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79416 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271953 15-Aug-2024 11:07
Send private message

jrdobbs:

 

Quite correct, but some of us on here are not "most people" 🙃

 

I could possibly get away with a 300/100 plan but for the difference in cost each month it's hardly worth it.

 

 

I get it. You're special. But you are not most people.

 

I'd guess the number of people who can live with 300 Mbps is greater than the number of people who need 1000 Mbps.

 

So when you wrote "Also surprising how many are not on a gigabit plan where I am. Nobody on hyperfibre yet either which is a surprise too." you are projecting your reality onto other people's lives.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

 
 
 
 

openmedia
3339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3271971 15-Aug-2024 12:34
Send private message

Copper in my area is down to 1.6%, but a surprising amount of 4G users despite the easy availability of Fibre.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

CYaBro
4592 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3271974 15-Aug-2024 12:46
Send private message

Our property is on there for our fibre connection! 😆




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

allan
2046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3272091 15-Aug-2024 15:26
Send private message

What's included in "Fibre Other" in the location tables? It's a very high percentage in some areas - e.g. Hawera, it's over 25%

shim99
104 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3272096 15-Aug-2024 15:52
Send private message

allan:

 

What's included in "Fibre Other" in the location tables? It's a very high percentage in some areas - e.g. Hawera, it's over 25%

 

 

It looks to be any fibre plan that isn't fibre 50, fibre 300, fibre max or hyperfibre

boosacnoodle
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3272098 15-Aug-2024 15:55
Send private message

Could be fibre 100

RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3272210 15-Aug-2024 19:15
Send private message

jrdobbs:

 

Also surprising how many are not on a gigabit plan where I am. Nobody on hyperfibre yet either which is a surprise too.

 

 

Huh? Gig/HF is total overkill for a good portion of residential connections. Even 50/10 is perfectly adequate for small-medium households unless the greater upload is needed for a specific reason.

openmedia
3339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3272297 16-Aug-2024 00:35
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

jrdobbs:

 

Also surprising how many are not on a gigabit plan where I am. Nobody on hyperfibre yet either which is a surprise too.

 

 

Huh? Gig/HF is total overkill for a good portion of residential connections. Even 50/10 is perfectly adequate for small-medium households unless the greater upload is needed for a specific reason.

 

 

Running a couple of 4k streams in a household with multiple TVs will easily start to cause problems




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

tim0001
265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3272346 16-Aug-2024 10:14
Send private message

Is streaming 4k content a common thing? (Genuine question because I don't know)

