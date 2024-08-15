From their press release this morning, there's a link to an interactive rural broadband map.

Mr Gilbertson says the mapping tool launched today is the result of significant effort from the Commission and wider industry to produce a detailed picture of the market – including the options available to rural communities, businesses and farmers, beyond the national UFB fibre footprint.

“Our new interactive map closes the information gap between urban and rural areas. It provides – for the first time – a comprehensive picture of what technologies are available and where and how they are performing. This is a powerful tool that will be useful to different stakeholders for a wide range of purposes – including our current investigation into the future of copper regulation in rural areas.”