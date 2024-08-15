Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ComCom seems to expect Amazon to enter NZ Broadband market - project Kuiper
freitasm

#315769 15-Aug-2024 08:35
From today's Commerce Commission press release:

 

 

He says attention is now on closing the connectivity gap in rural areas to help boost digital inclusion for consumers and productivity in a critical sector of the economy.

 

“It’s exciting to see competition heating up as Starlink – using its Low Earth Orbit satellite technology – disrupts the rural market and forces a response from existing providers.

 

“Starlink is delivering speeds three times faster than other rural alternatives and consumers are voting with their feet – making Starlink the fastest growing rural broadband provider.

 

“We’re expecting new entrants in this space next year – including Amazon – which is likely to further intensify competitive dynamics. Starlink is already trying to get ahead of this by offering a ‘deprioritised’ service that, so far, seems to deliver speeds close to its standard service for a lower price.”

 

 

The ComCom is probably keeping an eye on What is 'Project Kuiper,' Amazon’s New Satellite Internet Initiative? (aboutamazon.com)

 

 




jrdobbs
  #3271767 15-Aug-2024 09:02
Can only be good for competition... I think.



olivernz
  #3271797 15-Aug-2024 09:12
Good for competition but bad for the night sky and cluttering space around Earth. Not sure yet, where the exact trade-off line is. 

boosacnoodle
  #3271811 15-Aug-2024 09:31
Hmm, which billionaire should I support - Elon or Bezos?



jrdobbs
  #3271896 15-Aug-2024 10:43
I would like to see more rural fibre, we have farms a few Km's down the road that are still on ADSL. It's not like they are in a hard to reach place either.

wellygary
  #3278153 2-Sep-2024 10:08
Yip, wheels are turning, 

 

I suspect the Commerce Commission were aware of this application for a downlnk location when they made that comment, 

 

The Overseas investment approval was granted on 5 July 2024 and made public last week

 

Applicant Amazon Kuiper New Zealand Limited, United States of America 100%

 

Lessor Withheld under s9(2)(b)(ii) of the Official Information Act 1982 New Zealand 100% Background

 

The Applicant is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. It has been established to carry out the New Zealand operations of Project Kuiper, an initiative to launch a constellation of satellites to provide affordable broadband to customers in New Zealand and other parts of the world. 

 

The Applicant will install and operate telecommunications equipment on the land. The equipment will be used to provide broadband services to customers in New Zealand. 

 

Consent was granted as the Applicant has met the investor test and the non-residential use test.

 

https://www.linz.govt.nz/our-work/overseas-investment-regulation/decisions/2024-07/202400384

 

 

quickymart
  #3278368 2-Sep-2024 19:24
jrdobbs:

 

I would like to see more rural fibre, we have farms a few Km's down the road that are still on ADSL. It's not like they are in a hard to reach place either.

 

 

Expensive to do that however, and the return usually doesn't make it worth the investment.

 

Some places are simply more cost-effective being served by wireless or satellite.

DjShadow
  #3278371 2-Sep-2024 20:01
Quick search of RSM shows they have a site where those big satellite dishes just south of Warkworth are

 
 
 
 

richms
  #3278380 2-Sep-2024 20:17
quickymart:

 

Expensive to do that however, and the return usually doesn't make it worth the investment.

 

Some places are simply more cost-effective being served by wireless or satellite.

 

 

IMO if there are poles holding power wires, they can and should add fibre to them, no reason to have one and not the other.




nztim
  #3278396 2-Sep-2024 21:48
richms:

quickymart:


Expensive to do that however, and the return usually doesn't make it worth the investment.


Some places are simply more cost-effective being served by wireless or satellite.



IMO if there are poles holding power wires, they can and should add fibre to them, no reason to have one and not the other.



Agree but who should pay for it?




quickymart
  #3278397 2-Sep-2024 21:49
richms:

 

quickymart:

 

Expensive to do that however, and the return usually doesn't make it worth the investment.

 

Some places are simply more cost-effective being served by wireless or satellite.

 

 

IMO if there are poles holding power wires, they can and should add fibre to them, no reason to have one and not the other.

 

 

Still requires dropoff points and/or connection points to be made, which aren't cheap (or free, relating to Tim's question above).

