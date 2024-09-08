Castlvaniafan

Just wonder what your recommendations would be for an ISP that provides Hyperfibre and Static IP?
I already have a Hyperfibre ONT installed btw. Thanks! 💯
well if you are considering 2Degrees .. i can do 2d with dynamic ip by default if you are keen as im a reseller .. on open plans and chorus areas only and got to have your own router as well
Cant go past Quic.
I am currently using them with Hyperfibre and have a static IP
If you understand the self-support limitations of Quic, 100% go with Quic.
If you understand the self-support limitations of Quic, 100% go with Quic.