Is there anyone using Quad9 DNS? What latency do you get to 9.9.9.9?

Quad9 website says there have 3 locations in NZ. 2 in Auckland and 1 in Wellington

On Spark in Wellington - I am getting ~ 32/33msec.



Traceroutes show that its going all the way to AU which seems strange when they have 2 3 locations in NZ. Assuming they are not peering with Spark but to AU?

Via One NZ - seems to go to Auckland.

Interested in what others are seeing?

Thanks