ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandIn a beach town can someone please describe how this antenna works to provide us with internet?
turtleattacks

#318187 24-Dec-2024 08:30
In a West Coast beach town and I notified that there is limited mobile coverage here.

However our cabin has decent enough internet and was wondering how this works.

The photo of the antenna is below.


rhy7s
  #3324067 24-Dec-2024 08:46
The primary connection will be elsewhere. A couple of Ubiquiti Nanostation M2 units by the looks, probably one being used as a WiFi client bridge and the other as an access point for an additional hop or to service your cabin.



mentalinc
  #3324074 24-Dec-2024 08:52
Per above, there will be another in the direction it's pointing (should in line of sight) creating a link.




quickymart
  #3324106 24-Dec-2024 09:20
turtleattacks: In a West Coast beach town 

 

Which



turtleattacks

  #3324122 24-Dec-2024 10:34
quickymart:

turtleattacks: In a West Coast beach town 


Which


Karekare.

Could it be some sort of local community WAN?

quickymart
  #3324149 24-Dec-2024 11:27
That's not the West Coast (that's where I'm from) - that's West Auckland.

Goosey
  #3324168 24-Dec-2024 12:19
If you have decent enough internet, then wifi calling should “just work”? Right.

 


are these holiday homes / park / motels?
- these antennas will be the wifi installation

turtleattacks

  #3324185 24-Dec-2024 13:41
quickymart:

 

That's not the West Coast (that's where I'm from) - that's West Auckland.

 

 

Sorry, but I meant a West Coast beach. You are right, it's not even outside of Auckland, although feels like it!

 
 
 
 

quickymart
  #3324188 24-Dec-2024 13:53
Still not "the West Coast" 😉 that's a definitive region. They are two quite different places. I think you mean west Auckland coast (or West Auckland coastline).

 

In any case if I'm assuming you're anywhere near somewhere like Piha or Karekare or Anawhata it's quite possibly an antenna for a local WISP. I used to know a girl whose partner lived out there and wireless was the only way he could get any broadband at all (forget fibre).

johno1234
  #3324225 24-Dec-2024 14:53
There are coasts and other things of interest outside Auckland?

Tell me more!

RunningMan
  #3324242 24-Dec-2024 16:02
So not really a town either 😉

turtleattacks

  #3324244 24-Dec-2024 16:16
quickymart:

 

Still not "the West Coast" 😉 that's a definitive region. They are two quite different places. I think you mean west Auckland coast (or West Auckland coastline).

 

In any case if I'm assuming you're anywhere near somewhere like Piha or Karekare or Anawhata it's quite possibly an antenna for a local WISP. I used to know a girl whose partner lived out there and wireless was the only way he could get any broadband at all (forget fibre).

 

 

How does a local WASP work? Central hub that broadcasts Wifi signals to residents?

Jase2985
  #3324245 24-Dec-2024 16:19
@quickymart:

 

Still not "the West Coast" 😉 that's a definitive region. They are two quite different places. I think you mean west Auckland coast (or West Auckland coastline).

 

 

They didn't say "The" West Coast, though.

 

Its a beach town on the western coast of NZ. "In a West Coast beach town"

Jase2985
  #3324247 24-Dec-2024 16:24
turtleattacks:

 

quickymart:

 

Still not "the West Coast" 😉 that's a definitive region. They are two quite different places. I think you mean west Auckland coast (or West Auckland coastline).

 

In any case if I'm assuming you're anywhere near somewhere like Piha or Karekare or Anawhata it's quite possibly an antenna for a local WISP. I used to know a girl whose partner lived out there and wireless was the only way he could get any broadband at all (forget fibre).

 

 

How does a local WASP work? Central hub that broadcasts Wifi signals to residents?

 

 

Correct, and its operated just like a broadband provider who sells you the data/speed plan

 

Check out this site: https://broadbandmap.nz/home 

 

And the local wireless provider seems to be 

 

https://www.stratanet.co.nz/

 

 

JemS
  #3324248 24-Dec-2024 16:29
The easiest way to explain it to non-techies is that there is a similar antenna on the other end and it essentially acts as a wireless ethernet cable. It has nothing to do with the mobile coverage though.

quickymart
  #3324280 24-Dec-2024 20:13
Jase2985:

 

@quickymart:

 

Still not "the West Coast" 😉 that's a definitive region. They are two quite different places. I think you mean west Auckland coast (or West Auckland coastline).

 

 

They didn't say "The" West Coast, though.

 

Its a beach town on the western coast of NZ. "In a West Coast beach town"

 

 

"the West Coast" or "a West Coast beach town" - they mean the same thing to me. As a local, I speak from experience.

 

Sorry I don't mean to nitpick but as someone from the actual West Coast (of the SI) I find it frustrating when people (not necessarily the OP) say "oh, I'm in a town on the Coast" or "West Coast" and it's actually nowhere near the proper Coast - encompassing Westport, Greymouth, Hokitika, etc.

 

If they were in Oakura (also a town on the "West Coast" - but in Taranaki) I would say something similar too.

 

Us Coasters are quite pedantic on this sort of thing, trust me...and I'm sure I'm not the only Coaster on here who would say the same thing.

 

Anyway, sorry for the off-topic divert.

 

 

 

OP - did you find out what the antennas were for in the end?

