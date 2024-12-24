turtleattacks:

In a West Coast beach town and I notified that there is limited mobile coverage here.
However our cabin has decent enough internet and was wondering how this works.
The photo of the antenna is below.
The primary connection will be elsewhere. A couple of Ubiquiti Nanostation M2 units by the looks, probably one being used as a WiFi client bridge and the other as an access point for an additional hop or to service your cabin.
Per above, there will be another in the direction it's pointing (should in line of sight) creating a link.
If you have decent enough internet, then wifi calling should “just work”? Right.
are these holiday homes / park / motels?
- these antennas will be the wifi installation
Sorry, but I meant a West Coast beach. You are right, it's not even outside of Auckland, although feels like it!
Still not "the West Coast" 😉 that's a definitive region. They are two quite different places. I think you mean west Auckland coast (or West Auckland coastline).
In any case if I'm assuming you're anywhere near somewhere like Piha or Karekare or Anawhata it's quite possibly an antenna for a local WISP. I used to know a girl whose partner lived out there and wireless was the only way he could get any broadband at all (forget fibre).
So not really a town either 😉
How does a local WASP work? Central hub that broadcasts Wifi signals to residents?
Its a beach town on the western coast of NZ. "In a West Coast beach town"
Correct, and its operated just like a broadband provider who sells you the data/speed plan
Check out this site: https://broadbandmap.nz/home
And the local wireless provider seems to be
"the West Coast" or "a West Coast beach town" - they mean the same thing to me. As a local, I speak from experience.
Sorry I don't mean to nitpick but as someone from the actual West Coast (of the SI) I find it frustrating when people (not necessarily the OP) say "oh, I'm in a town on the Coast" or "West Coast" and it's actually nowhere near the proper Coast - encompassing Westport, Greymouth, Hokitika, etc.
If they were in Oakura (also a town on the "West Coast" - but in Taranaki) I would say something similar too.
Us Coasters are quite pedantic on this sort of thing, trust me...and I'm sure I'm not the only Coaster on here who would say the same thing.
Anyway, sorry for the off-topic divert.
OP - did you find out what the antennas were for in the end?