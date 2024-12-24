turtleattacks:

Still not "the West Coast" 😉 that's a definitive region. They are two quite different places. I think you mean west Auckland coast (or West Auckland coastline).

In any case if I'm assuming you're anywhere near somewhere like Piha or Karekare or Anawhata it's quite possibly an antenna for a local WISP. I used to know a girl whose partner lived out there and wireless was the only way he could get any broadband at all (forget fibre).