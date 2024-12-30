Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand BroadbandHyperfibre - Does the Enable ONT support 2.5GbE?
rhco

#318256 30-Dec-2024 21:47
Does anyone know which Hyperfibre ONT will be deployed by Enable (in Chch), and more specifically, if it supports 2.5GbE on RJ45?

 

I've been searching high-and-low across here and Reddit, but I'm only finding info for Chorus stuff. I've seen a few posts warning about ONTs that only support 10GbE, or only have SFP+ ports. It sounds like the Chorus is fine (autosensing 10/5/2.5?). Maybe Enable is deploying the same ONT?

 

FWIW, I've ended up with a NanoPi R6S. It's working well with my current gigabit setup, and I'm hopeful it'll handle QUIC's 2gbit (with IPoE/DHCP).

saf

  #3326375 30-Dec-2024 21:57
Sadly not currently. 1G or 10G link negotiation only.




rhco

  #3326376 30-Dec-2024 22:01
Bugger! Thank you for the info, maybe I'll pause on Hyperfibre for now then.

nztim
  #3326414 31-Dec-2024 08:24
Get a Mikrotik RB5009 that has 1 2.5GE you can use for your LAN and 1 10G you can use for your WAN will support 2GBPS just fine




