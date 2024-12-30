Does anyone know which Hyperfibre ONT will be deployed by Enable (in Chch), and more specifically, if it supports 2.5GbE on RJ45?

I've been searching high-and-low across here and Reddit, but I'm only finding info for Chorus stuff. I've seen a few posts warning about ONTs that only support 10GbE, or only have SFP+ ports. It sounds like the Chorus is fine (autosensing 10/5/2.5?). Maybe Enable is deploying the same ONT?

FWIW, I've ended up with a NanoPi R6S. It's working well with my current gigabit setup, and I'm hopeful it'll handle QUIC's 2gbit (with IPoE/DHCP).