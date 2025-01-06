Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband
Configuring IPv6 with Freshtomato?
openmedia

3241 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#318313 6-Jan-2025 11:51
Anyone here got a fully working configuration as I've got some intermittent issues.

 

I'm on Orcon which support dynamic /56 allocations

 

  • https://help.orcon.net.nz/hc/en-us/articles/115004397514-Do-you-support-IPv6

Couple of related IPv6 threads

 

From my router everything looks OK and I can ping6 most test endpoints, but from our Linux based clients on the LAN we're seeing a lot of packet loss, plus https://test-ipv6.com/ reports "No IPv6 address detected".

 

The internal freshtomato has to DNS server options relating to IPv6, and I'm not sure which will work better. Currently I'm using

 

  • Announce IPv6 on LAN (SLAAC) - ON
  • Announce IPv6 on LAN (DHCP)  - OFF

 

 

Any tips/guidance would be greatly appreciated.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78867 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328176 6-Jan-2025 11:56
MTU size problem?

 

Are you blocking inbound IPv6 ICMP messages, potentially leading to packet loss?




openmedia

3241 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3328311 6-Jan-2025 14:08
Tried dropping my MTU to 1492 with no improvement.

 

 

 

if I turn on "Add default route ::/0" all routing breaks.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78867 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328316 6-Jan-2025 14:28
MTU should be larger for IPv6, no?




fe31nz
1187 posts

Uber Geek


  #3328952 7-Jan-2025 23:46
Does Orcon still use PPP connections?  If so, IPv6 will be broken unless you use MTU 1508 on the WAN Ethernet interface, MTU 1508 on the VLAN 10 interface and MTU 1500 on the PPP interface.

 

You also have to allow a large list of ICMPv6 packet types in your IPv6 firewall, or you break various IPv6 features.  It is probably best to allow all of them, at least initially.

yitz
2031 posts

Uber Geek


  #3328960 8-Jan-2025 01:42
The other relevant thread might be https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=318294 

 

Do you think they could be blackholing some packet sizes currently due to DDoS mitigation reasons?

 

After all wasn't it predicted 10 years ago we would all be using our ultra fast connections for launching denial of service attacks ^🤔

openmedia

3241 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3329016 8-Jan-2025 10:16
fe31nz:

 

Does Orcon still use PPP connections?  If so, IPv6 will be broken unless you use MTU 1508 on the WAN Ethernet interface, MTU 1508 on the VLAN 10 interface and MTU 1500 on the PPP interface.

 

You also have to allow a large list of ICMPv6 packet types in your IPv6 firewall, or you break various IPv6 features.  It is probably best to allow all of them, at least initially.

 

 

No my connection is DHCP on VLAN10.

 

I also re-tested with a vanilla firmware NF18ACV and I still have no ipv6 issues with an MTU of 1500.

 

Ref

 

  • https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=250890




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78867 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329049 8-Jan-2025 11:33
openmedia:

 

I also re-tested with a vanilla firmware NF18ACV and I still have no ipv6 issues with an MTU of 1500.

 

 

So it's happening with Freshtomato only? Checked for known issues with the release you are using?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

