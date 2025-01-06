openmedia:

Anyone here got a fully working configuration as I've got some intermittent issues.

I'm on Orcon which support dynamic /56 allocations

https://help.orcon.net.nz/hc/en-us/articles/115004397514-Do-you-support-IPv6

Couple of related IPv6 threads

From my router everything looks OK and I can ping6 most test endpoints, but from our Linux based clients on the LAN we're seeing a lot of packet loss, plus https://test-ipv6.com/ reports "No IPv6 address detected".

The internal freshtomato has to DNS server options relating to IPv6, and I'm not sure which will work better. Currently I'm using

Announce IPv6 on LAN (SLAAC) - ON

Announce IPv6 on LAN (DHCP) - OFF

Any tips/guidance would be greatly appreciated.