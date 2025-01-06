openmedia:

Anyone here got a fully working configuration as I've got some intermittent issues.
I'm on Orcon which support dynamic /56 allocations
- https://help.orcon.net.nz/hc/en-us/articles/115004397514-Do-you-support-IPv6
Couple of related IPv6 threads
- https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=303319
- https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=318150
From my router everything looks OK and I can ping6 most test endpoints, but from our Linux based clients on the LAN we're seeing a lot of packet loss, plus https://test-ipv6.com/ reports "No IPv6 address detected".
The internal freshtomato has to DNS server options relating to IPv6, and I'm not sure which will work better. Currently I'm using
- Announce IPv6 on LAN (SLAAC) - ON
- Announce IPv6 on LAN (DHCP) - OFF
Any tips/guidance would be greatly appreciated.