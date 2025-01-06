Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Mercury Static IP
aeglon

#318323 6-Jan-2025 21:35
Hi all, 

 

shopping around for power/gas/internet and wondering if anyone knows the cost of a static IP from mercury - if it is up front or per month. thanks

Jiriteach
  #3328475 6-Jan-2025 21:37
Try Google? - https://ask.mercury.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/185/~/static-ip

 

You can have a Static IP address with Mercury for an additional cost of $4.95 per month.




aeglon

  #3328476 6-Jan-2025 21:42
Oh man too easy, silly me reading their whole PDF of T&Cs which just said "for a fee" when it was right there. thanks.

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3328510 7-Jan-2025 00:45
Just a bit of a tip...

 

Often bundles are more expensive than separating. For example, 300/100Mbit through Mercury is $91/mo + $4.95 = $95.95/mo. While you "save" $15/mo by having a bundle it is actually similar pricing as a bundle to other providers especially when you consider the electricity rates are often more expensive too. They're effectively making it harder to shop around and change by having you bundle everything together.

 

Quic is $85/mo, one off static IP charge and is more suited for self hosting then you're free to shop around for the best deal for electricity and gas and move around as required saving you more money in the process. There are also easter eggs on their site where you can find codes to save more money.

 

For me personally, Mercury is one of the more expensive providers. My use is different so I am on a time of use plan with Octopus but I always encourage people to shop around for deals and if possible use multiple providers instead of bundling with one due to the flexibility this gives you.




nztim
  #3328533 7-Jan-2025 08:22
Also talk to your current provider, I do this every year saying "I can this this for XX" 

 

It does work




taneb1
  #3328834 7-Jan-2025 19:19
While I'm not in the sales team, can try my best to answer any other questions you might have! Feel free to PM me if there is anything else you'd like to know 😀




