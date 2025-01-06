Hi all,
shopping around for power/gas/internet and wondering if anyone knows the cost of a static IP from mercury - if it is up front or per month. thanks
Try Google? - https://ask.mercury.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/185/~/static-ip
You can have a Static IP address with Mercury for an additional cost of $4.95 per month.
-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal
Oh man too easy, silly me reading their whole PDF of T&Cs which just said "for a fee" when it was right there. thanks.
Just a bit of a tip...
Often bundles are more expensive than separating. For example, 300/100Mbit through Mercury is $91/mo + $4.95 = $95.95/mo. While you "save" $15/mo by having a bundle it is actually similar pricing as a bundle to other providers especially when you consider the electricity rates are often more expensive too. They're effectively making it harder to shop around and change by having you bundle everything together.
Quic is $85/mo, one off static IP charge and is more suited for self hosting then you're free to shop around for the best deal for electricity and gas and move around as required saving you more money in the process. There are also easter eggs on their site where you can find codes to save more money.
For me personally, Mercury is one of the more expensive providers. My use is different so I am on a time of use plan with Octopus but I always encourage people to shop around for deals and if possible use multiple providers instead of bundling with one due to the flexibility this gives you.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup or maybe go feature hunting)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Also talk to your current provider, I do this every year saying "I can this this for XX"
It does work
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
While I'm not in the sales team, can try my best to answer any other questions you might have! Feel free to PM me if there is anything else you'd like to know 😀
Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer