Just a bit of a tip...

Often bundles are more expensive than separating. For example, 300/100Mbit through Mercury is $91/mo + $4.95 = $95.95/mo. While you "save" $15/mo by having a bundle it is actually similar pricing as a bundle to other providers especially when you consider the electricity rates are often more expensive too. They're effectively making it harder to shop around and change by having you bundle everything together.

Quic is $85/mo, one off static IP charge and is more suited for self hosting then you're free to shop around for the best deal for electricity and gas and move around as required saving you more money in the process. There are also easter eggs on their site where you can find codes to save more money.

For me personally, Mercury is one of the more expensive providers. My use is different so I am on a time of use plan with Octopus but I always encourage people to shop around for deals and if possible use multiple providers instead of bundling with one due to the flexibility this gives you.