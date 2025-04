Received today from Inspire:

Hi all,



This is a brief update to let you know what’s happening to our Network here at the moment.



Inspire Net received a threat from an International Hacktivist group on Tuesday morning threatening a large scale Denial of Service attack on us.





We regularly get Denial of Service attacks aimed at single customers that we have many options for dealing with in place, however the scale of this one is like we have never seen.



Wednesday was a “warning shot” supposedly, with a full attack threatened to us in the near future.





We are working with our upstream providers to see what can be done to weather the storm as best we can, but the scale of this group is very large.





We are also in contact with the National Cyber Security Centre (www.ncsc.govt.nz) for support over what is happening to our network.



We are unsure why we are a target, these kinds of groups normally target political targets like Governments rather than Internet Service Providers.

...

This is an event beyond our control, and I assure you we will do our very best to get through it as quickly and painlessly as we can. We will post updates to our Facebook page here as we know more.





Cheers,

James Watts CEO

Inspire Net Limited