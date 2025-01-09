Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
benfolds

#318351 9-Jan-2025 10:52
Hi we were part of the My Republic being bought out by 2 Degrees changeover......we are now being charged $103/month- i can see a lot of seemingly better offers even from 2 Degrees themselves. 

 

Spark seem to offer free Netflix which we are already paying for and also free Premium Spotify which would be nice for $96 for 311Mbps dl which i think is similar to what we have. Even paying for their Max Fibre at $111 would be cheaper than what we are currently paying when you take into account the free Netflix. 

 

 

 

If we did changeover would 2 Degrees want back our router/modem (which came from My Republic)?

 

 

 

My other question is- Our PC has slower speeds and dropouts than other devices and elsewhere in the house (aside from the far end of the house)- despite the PC being only about 10m or so from the router. Could this be an issue with a network adapter and is it worth looking at upgrading it?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance..........

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spyware
  #3329470 9-Jan-2025 10:55
Is PC connected via wire or wifi??




michaelmurfy
  #3329477 9-Jan-2025 11:11
It sounds like to me you don't need Gigabit either. Save some money and just go down to 300/100Mbit and I highly doubt you'll notice the difference.

 

But as @Spyware mentioned your PC should be connected by Ethernet, not WiFi.




benfolds

  #3329479 9-Jan-2025 11:18
It is connected via wifi...but basically in the same room as the router. Its a pretty new PC so it's odd that it drops out so often. 



xpd

  #3329481 9-Jan-2025 11:26
With Wifi, it can be interrupted by a lot of other things using/generating radio as well, so range dosent always mean much.

 

 




Spyware
  #3329482 9-Jan-2025 11:28
benfolds:

 

It is connected via wifi...but basically in the same room as the router. Its a pretty new PC so it's odd that it drops out so often. 

 

 

Are the antennas connected??




nzkc
  #3329485 9-Jan-2025 11:37
And is it using 2.4 or 5GHz? Whilst 2.4 has longer range its a more congested spectrum (somewhat as a result of its longer range). I've found it far less reliable than 5GHz (where that is in range).

 

Could also be a driver issue - that's worth checking also.

