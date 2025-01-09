Hi we were part of the My Republic being bought out by 2 Degrees changeover......we are now being charged $103/month- i can see a lot of seemingly better offers even from 2 Degrees themselves.

Spark seem to offer free Netflix which we are already paying for and also free Premium Spotify which would be nice for $96 for 311Mbps dl which i think is similar to what we have. Even paying for their Max Fibre at $111 would be cheaper than what we are currently paying when you take into account the free Netflix.

If we did changeover would 2 Degrees want back our router/modem (which came from My Republic)?

My other question is- Our PC has slower speeds and dropouts than other devices and elsewhere in the house (aside from the far end of the house)- despite the PC being only about 10m or so from the router. Could this be an issue with a network adapter and is it worth looking at upgrading it?

Thanks in advance..........