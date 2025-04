Starlink have came up with a new Roam deal only available via the application for existing Roam connections to "downgrade" too. (isn't stated anywhere on their website in OZ either).

It's a $15pm for 5GB deal, with the ability to consume more GBs at 3$ per each.

Just wondering if its available to NZ, but would need someone who has a current roaming connection to confirm in the app.

Attached a picture of what it looks like in the app for Aussies at least.