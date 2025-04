Hello!

Am interested in Zeronet, attracted by their 6 months 1/2 price deal that they're STILL running (guess maybe that speaks for itself...). Seems to be easily the best ISP deal available at the mo.

I've read the other two posts regarding them which paints a pretty bad picture, however they're a lil dated and I've heard that they've sorted their shit out and are doing better now. Anyone got any thoughts or updated experiences with them?