ONT relocation and repurposing excess fibre - Riverton/Invercargill
OmniouS

423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318554 28-Jan-2025 23:20
Send private message quote this post

One of my colleagues has asked for advice around options to get network connectivity into a nearby 4-bay shed on the same property, approximately 30 metres away.

 

The house and shed are relatively new. They need to avoid running new cables and/or conduit as the house is a passive build that has strict insulation and ventilation requirements.

 

Point to point wireless with an exterior house-mounted antenna would also be a no-go for this reason.

 

 

 

The current Chorus ONT is mounted in a cupboard inside the house, but the cable takes a path via the shed (visible inside) as it was originally going to be terminated there. I was wondering about the feasibility of moving the ONT into the shed, and having someone splice in LC/SC UPC port(s) at either end of the newly redundant section of cable between house and shed? Is the cable standard OS1/2 single mode with one or two pairs? If so, we can make that work if someone suitable can help sort out the physical changes in conjunction with the Chorus change. 

 

Any contacts in the Riverton/Invercargill area that could help scope out the feasibility of this work?

 

 

 

A couple of other notes -

 

  • They will try to see if existing Wi-Fi coverage to the shed will be suitable but it sounds like mobile and Wi-Fi coverage might be too weak inside the shed. Their current gear is all UniFi.
  • The house and shed are on different power feeds. Ethernet over power won't work







 
insane
3205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3336842 29-Jan-2025 01:58
Send private message quote this post

ONT relocations are normally done by the account holder contacting their ISP who in turn contacts the LFC.

 

 

 

I've also heard stories of fibre techs moonlighting as rogue contractors on FB marketplace for reduced prices - totally illegally I'd imagine as the ONT's ethernet port is the customer demarc.

 

 

 

Either way you'd most likely need a pair of media converters and single mode single fibre optics to reuse the redundant fibre.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


Goosey
2768 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3336851 29-Jan-2025 06:45
Send private message quote this post

Wow. Off topic but one would think a designer / builder of such passive homes these days would factor in basic tech and future proofing if they are insistent about somewhat banning alterations ….. especially when it was known cellular connectivity was limited.

 

 

 

 

quickymart
13666 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3336854 29-Jan-2025 07:10
Send private message quote this post

Get them to speak to their RSP to get a quote.



wellygary
8177 posts

Uber Geek


  #3336859 29-Jan-2025 07:50
Send private message quote this post

1) Leave the ONT alone, it and the fibre are owned by the LFC, - If you want to move it talk to your provider

 

2) Given its a "passive" its relatively new... The Fibre should be arriving via a conduit..

 

Have a look and see what space is available in the conduit to either run a seperate fibre or ethernet ( connected to the house's internal network) back to the shed, 

 

 

Goosey
2768 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3336865 29-Jan-2025 08:48
Send private message quote this post

Also, consider running the Ethernet from said cupboard where the router is (assuming the router is in the cupboard with ONT and see if the Ethernet can be run into the ceiling space and then out via the gap between the roof and the guttering).

 

 

 

there’s some amazing adhesive brands out there e.g. 3M outdoor mounting tape that would work every well and a small amount of silicone to protect it, if done well should allow mounting of a wifi point to point to the shed.

 

 

olivernz
472 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336877 29-Jan-2025 09:26
Send private message quote this post

Will cost you $1000+ to relocate the ONT. I tried. Solutions I can see:

 

1) As was mentioned there is likely a conduit. Just pull another cable

 

2) You can run the cable through the air barrier of a passive house. You just need to make sure it is air tight. Should still be cheaper than getting Chorus out.

 

3) If there is power to the outside there may again be a conduit that already brakes your air barrier.

 

One of my biggest beefs with builders is the lack of regard for cabling. You need conduits to the outside, to the ceiling space, Cat 6(+) to every room etc. Especially the passive house guys should know better.

 

One thing that just dawned on me is, what happens when passive houses get sold to your normal Kiwi home buyer that doesn't get it. It will mean that if you buy a passive house you need to do blower door tests before signing! Boy oh boy.

OmniouS

423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336963 29-Jan-2025 11:38
Send private message quote this post

My colleague is keen to do this by the book with Chorus involvement etc, rather than doing something dodgy with their fibre.

 

I'm happy to help with the networking side once the physical changes are done. Converters wouldn't be needed as the switch equipment already has SFP/SFP+ ports. LRM or BiDi optics would work depending on how many strands would be available.

 

I completely agree regarding considerations for future proofing. I'm based in Wellington so a lot of what I've heard about the current setup is second hand, but it sounds like the existing conduit might be too difficult to use. It would be good to get another opinion from someone that could take a look in person.

 

Good points regarding potentially running a new cable via air barrier through the ceiling. That could work. He would need to make sure it's done so that the passive certification is maintained. Might be worth going through the builder to pursue this option.

 

That's interesting about the ONT relocation pricing. I thought it was in the 300's but that may just be for a relocation in the same building?








olivernz
472 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336989 29-Jan-2025 13:30
Send private message quote this post

https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/services/moving-network-equipment/inside-boundary-relocations

 

From the other ONT relocation topic here.

 

 

Handle9
11122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337043 29-Jan-2025 17:54
Send private message quote this post

Goosey:

 

Wow. Off topic but one would think a designer / builder of such passive homes these days would factor in basic tech and future proofing if they are insistent about somewhat banning alterations ….. especially when it was known cellular connectivity was limited.

 

 

You expect a builder to be aware of building services? Oh my sweet summer child....

mentalinc
3151 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3337109 29-Jan-2025 19:03
Send private message quote this post

Goosey:

 

Also, consider running the Ethernet from said cupboard where the router is (assuming the router is in the cupboard with ONT and see if the Ethernet can be run into the ceiling space and then out via the gap between the roof and the guttering).

 

 

Not sure you can run ethernet between the two buildings due to power differences






 

 

OmniouS

423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337335 30-Jan-2025 11:43
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, I've heard the same. To avoid grounding and isolation considerations, they would use fibre for a new run. Definitely worth checking out the option to run via the ceiling space though - they will contact the builder to check.

 

 

 

I've been using pre-terminated cables from fs.com for this sort of thing. They're reasonably priced and good quality.

 

My home setup is a bit overkill (we're on GZ after all) with the following run between floors (in conduit):

 

Custom length MTP cable with drawstring. I didn't need that many pairs, but it was very easy to pull an MTP cable through the conduit, rather than a handful of LC plugs that had no chance of making it with the Cat6 that was also pulled through.

 

Then 1 x 12 core MTP to LC SM cassette at each end (Side A, Side B). 

 

 

 

In this case, if using the existing fibre wasn't an option and he got the go-ahead to route through the ceiling - he would just use a simple pre-terminated OS2 duplex cable with LC plugs (run in conduit) - something like this






Mehrts
1047 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3337355 30-Jan-2025 12:23
Send private message quote this post

See this thread from when I ran fibre to my detached garage. Start from halfway down the page, where the yellow post is.

Could be an idea for how to tackle this maybe.

Goosey
2768 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3337424 30-Jan-2025 14:44
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

Goosey:

 

Also, consider running the Ethernet from said cupboard where the router is (assuming the router is in the cupboard with ONT and see if the Ethernet can be run into the ceiling space and then out via the gap between the roof and the guttering).

 

 

Not sure you can run ethernet between the two buildings due to power differences

 

 

 

 

huh? I was referring to the option of setting up a point to point from house to shed as the OP described but wasn’t sure they could do given it would mean banging holes thru the external roof/walls to mount something on this eco rated home. 

Goosey
2768 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3337431 30-Jan-2025 14:49
Send private message quote this post

You could do some special fabricated bracket that attaches to the guttering or a shroud for a down pipe if going down the point to point option. (Obviously load and wind to take into account but all you need is a sturdy way to make the pole secure and whatever it’s secured to doesn’t bend under wind load). 

 

 

 

 

raytaylor
3997 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3338156 2-Feb-2025 01:20
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

Not sure you can run ethernet between the two buildings due to power differences

 



The post office and later Telecom did some trials running copper lines between buildings, and found the results to be somewhat promising. 




Ray Taylor





 






