One of my colleagues has asked for advice around options to get network connectivity into a nearby 4-bay shed on the same property, approximately 30 metres away.

The house and shed are relatively new. They need to avoid running new cables and/or conduit as the house is a passive build that has strict insulation and ventilation requirements.

Point to point wireless with an exterior house-mounted antenna would also be a no-go for this reason.

The current Chorus ONT is mounted in a cupboard inside the house, but the cable takes a path via the shed (visible inside) as it was originally going to be terminated there. I was wondering about the feasibility of moving the ONT into the shed, and having someone splice in LC/SC UPC port(s) at either end of the newly redundant section of cable between house and shed? Is the cable standard OS1/2 single mode with one or two pairs? If so, we can make that work if someone suitable can help sort out the physical changes in conjunction with the Chorus change.

Any contacts in the Riverton/Invercargill area that could help scope out the feasibility of this work?

A couple of other notes -