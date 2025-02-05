Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNZ Broadband Performance Reviews
Arnifix

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318635 5-Feb-2025 15:28
Send private message

I'm currently shopping for a new ISP as my current ISP, 2degrees, have increasing the price of my connection, and the performance seems really dodgy.

What do I mean by dodgy? It's inconsistent. Sometimes, no issues, sometimes can't get sites to load. For example, I might try and open an image. Connection times out. I try again, it works instantly. Or it might work slowly. I've tried their router, combined or in isolation, with Google Wifi, Google Nest Wifi, Asus XT8, and currently running Unify kit. Nothing I do with my network seems to address the issues. Sometimes I long for the days of free dialup internet where (after 45 minutes dialing to try and establish a connection) it at least worked well.

 

Now, it may well be a me problem, but regardless, I need a new ISP. So I'm interested in options. And while I can find good data on speeds, and a bit on latency, I haven't been able to find anything that might be considered more in depth. For example, reading other threads here there was some good info on ISPs which peer locally or in AU. But the poster wasn't able to give details as they're in the industry and didn't want to actively promote.

 

So my main question is, is there some kind of a review of ISPs from more than just a speed perspective? Reliability, latency, packetloss, issues with technologies like CGNAT, etc. More than just "how fast/how cheap".

 

Key requirements. Static IP. High reliability. Good download and upload speed (currently using Fibre Max, no real need for HyperFibre). Would especially like a "hobbyist" friendly ISP, as trying to work out why my port forwarding isn't working with 2degrees L1 support has been nightmarish. It would also be ideal if I could bundle mobile phone plans in, otherwise I'll need to find another mobile phone provider.

 

I'm more than willing to spend good money for the right solution, and any info people may be able to share on authoritative sources on these matters would be really helpful. Cheers gang.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78977 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339729 5-Feb-2025 17:03
Send private message

I recommend you have a second, hard look, at your network. I am with 2degrees, working from home, gaming and streaming in the evenings and have not noticed anything - and here is my speed test chart:

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape, Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync, Backblaze backup

My technology disclosure

 

My technology disclosure

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
idanoo
12 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3339740 5-Feb-2025 18:36
Send private message

I’d recommend Quic especially since you mentioned Hobbyist. One off fee for static IP too which is nice. They also have a discord where they actively engage with the users.

 

https://account.quic.nz/refer/19099

 

Free setup code: R19099E37JEK

 

I've personally seen NAT Exhaustion occurring on some 2degrees CG-NAT connections that may explain why your internet just suddenly appears to "stop working" - this can be mitigated with a Static IP however this also comes at a cost.




Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R19099E37JEK for free setup)

Arnifix

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3339742 5-Feb-2025 18:56
Send private message

I would assume it's a network issue as well, but the thing is I have effectively replaced my internal network multiple times, with the exception of the ONT. Everything, from routers to cables has been tested and it all seems to work fine. The issue persists even on the Fritzbox provided by 2degrees.

 

The issue I have with speed tests is that they obviously go to a specific site and may not show issues introduced by routing. It tends to be international websites I see unusual behaviour on, but even international speed tests don't show specific issues.

 

 

 

freitasm:

 

I recommend you have a second, hard look, at your network. I am with 2degrees, working from home, gaming and streaming in the evenings and have not noticed anything - and here is my speed test chart:

 

 



Arnifix

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3339744 5-Feb-2025 19:02
Send private message

Thanks, I will have a look at Quic. The irritating thing is that I have a static IP, and yet port forwarding still won't work right no matter how I configure it on multiple different routers. Sometimes it seems ok, but my outbound IP address is often neither my static IP, nor in the 2d CGNAT range. I have no idea why this would be and 2d were unable to offer any explanation. my friend had a similar issue, but sadly his issue was that they hadn't given him a static IP despite charging him for it.

 

 

 

 

 

idanoo:

 

I’d recommend Quic especially since you mentioned Hobbyist. One off fee for static IP too which is nice. They also have a discord where they actively engage with the users.

 

https://account.quic.nz/refer/19099

 

Free setup code: R19099E37JEK

 

I've personally seen NAT Exhaustion occurring on some 2degrees CG-NAT connections that may explain why your internet just suddenly appears to "stop working" - this can be mitigated with a Static IP however this also comes at a cost.

 

RunningMan
8875 posts

Uber Geek


  #3339748 5-Feb-2025 19:09
Send private message

Might be one to escalate to 2D, but I recall a fault quite a while ago where more than one customer was allocated the same IP address at the same time. Not sure which ISP it was, but it had similar symptoms, and was obviously very unusual.

michaelmurfy
meow
13178 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339770 5-Feb-2025 20:42
Send private message

Another for Quic if you are after a hobbiest ISP. There’s a number of Easter eggs on their website which may contain discount codes if you do find them.

 

but agree with @RunningMan - it could be that or their port filtering is enabled in your 2degrees portal that blocks multiple common ports, assuming you’ve got a Static IP. 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider subscribing.

Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Lias
5569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339789 5-Feb-2025 21:58
Send private message

+1 for Quic, hit me up on Discord for all the gory details.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

Create new topic





