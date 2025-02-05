I'm currently shopping for a new ISP as my current ISP, 2degrees, have increasing the price of my connection, and the performance seems really dodgy.



What do I mean by dodgy? It's inconsistent. Sometimes, no issues, sometimes can't get sites to load. For example, I might try and open an image. Connection times out. I try again, it works instantly. Or it might work slowly. I've tried their router, combined or in isolation, with Google Wifi, Google Nest Wifi, Asus XT8, and currently running Unify kit. Nothing I do with my network seems to address the issues. Sometimes I long for the days of free dialup internet where (after 45 minutes dialing to try and establish a connection) it at least worked well.

Now, it may well be a me problem, but regardless, I need a new ISP. So I'm interested in options. And while I can find good data on speeds, and a bit on latency, I haven't been able to find anything that might be considered more in depth. For example, reading other threads here there was some good info on ISPs which peer locally or in AU. But the poster wasn't able to give details as they're in the industry and didn't want to actively promote.

So my main question is, is there some kind of a review of ISPs from more than just a speed perspective? Reliability, latency, packetloss, issues with technologies like CGNAT, etc. More than just "how fast/how cheap".

Key requirements. Static IP. High reliability. Good download and upload speed (currently using Fibre Max, no real need for HyperFibre). Would especially like a "hobbyist" friendly ISP, as trying to work out why my port forwarding isn't working with 2degrees L1 support has been nightmarish. It would also be ideal if I could bundle mobile phone plans in, otherwise I'll need to find another mobile phone provider.

I'm more than willing to spend good money for the right solution, and any info people may be able to share on authoritative sources on these matters would be really helpful. Cheers gang.