saf: These three timestamps match with maintenance times announced by Chorus and could have impacted your connection - I'd imagine your ISP would have sent some comms around this.

Unfortunately, I've seen no proactive notification about the Chorus maintenances, the first and second ones actually took out the nearby RBI tower as well, so it was even impossible to lookup any details whatsoever, the second one I know Voyager had it on their status site, but no proactive notification. The third maintenance didn't take out the RBI site, so I did the rounds of various ISP status sites, Spark's was down/"Under maintenance", One NZ had details, 2degrees & Voyager didn't have anything at the time.

It's been particularly frustrating because 11pm/midnight isn't exactly late for a lot of people, but at least with advance notice you can plan around it.

I notice Quic has an entry for Chorus Auckland tonight, Spark has the same times but Nationwide, One NZ has the same times but in Auckland only Mt Albert, Mt Eden, Mt Roskill, Ponsonby & Three Kings (plus a lot of other non-Auckland locations), 2degrees say "No fibre and dsl outages or planned maintenance at this time.". Voyager have Auckland outages for the 27th and March 3 for the "Mound Eden UFB Handover", but nothing for tonight.

Going to be interesting if I'm going to experience an outage tonight/in the morning or not.