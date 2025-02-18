I thought I'd ask here before contacting my broadband provider, subsequently Chorus.
ONT 300. Four times now the ONT has frozen (I presume) and my router reports no received packets from the device. This lasts for ~10min.
PPPOE packets resume ~1min after my routers WAN port receives some activity.
Public IP is changed each time.
No idea about the lights status. It was installed in a cupboard and I cannot see them.
I'm wondering if this is an update being pushed or an issue brewing.
East Auckland, and date/times have been:
11/02/2025 00:13
11/02/2025 00:57
11/02/2025 03:29
17/02/2025 10:02