I have seen Static IP cost between $5-10 per month.. is this a fair cost for providing this?
Do telcos need to do pricing based on fair cost? like banks do?
Static IPs are becoming a scarce commodity. What do you think is a fair price for something that is in short supply? It's not like they are charging you for something that is necessary. ~98% of users don't need a static IP.
AWS charges US$3.60 / NZ$6.50 per static IP v4 per month, if that helps. Apparently their IPv4 addresses are considered one of their largest assets.
Spark charge $15.
Do you need one? A few services around that can handle addressing on dynamic DNS like duckdns and Cloudflared etc
Our unrequested static IP address has survived since we joined the now $75 600GB/month Netspeed data plan way back on April 28, 2016.
Are there real costs involved?
For what its worth: Quic.nz:
Quic Broadband comes with a dynamic IPv4 & /56 IPv6 subnet. No Carrier-grade NAT or other nonsense.
A static IPv4 address & static IPv6 /56 subnet is available as a service addon at an additional cost (either $6 per month, or $49 one-off), available either when ordering your connection, or at any time once you have a live connection with Quic.
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
SCUBADOO:
Some of the smaller ISPs give you a static IP address at no extra cost, as I guess they have a bigger pool than customers.
But don’t rely on it being free forever as they could change that at any time.
Agree, I went with quic due to the fixed one off cost.
I think Bigpipe did something similar with a fixed price, as did 2degrees, Probably paid circa $150 to three ISPs over maybe 10 years for a fixed IP.
So strongly advise to go with someone with a one off cost.
Voyager charges a one-off $14.95.
Eitsop:
is this a fair cost for providing this?
This is one heck of a big question, and I don't think it's one which has a yes or no answer.
Some insights to consider...
If an organisation wants to obtain IPv4 address space, they need to contact their local RIR (Regional Internet Registry), in our case, APNIC (Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre).
All RIR's now have policies in place to restrict acquisition of IPv4 from the RIR, due to exhaustion of the IPv4 address space worldwide. In APNIC's case, a new provider is only able to receive a total of a /23 worth of space from APNIC. This means a new entrant to the market can only obtain 512 IPv4 addresses in total, for everything from their network, backbone, ancillary services, through to customer addressing.
If an organisation wants to acquire more IPv4 address space, they must then either lease or purchase IPv4 address space from another provider.
In the case of leasing address space, of course this would therefore come with a direct monthly cost to the acquiring organisation which would be passed on.
If purchasing - well, it's not cheap. Looking at recent past sales, even a /24 (256 IPv4 total) is anywhere from $33 USD ~ $42 USD currently ($8,448 USD ~ $10,752 USD) just to obtain the space - ouch!
Of course this does mean that providers who have been around for a while, likely obtained a significant resource allocation from the RIR, and therefore had a lower initial cost of acquisition of address space - as well as sitting on a bit of a goldmine!
Once you have the IP space, you then need to pay annual membership fees to your RIR, such as APNIC. The initial /23 allocation for example comes with an annual fee of $1,625 AUD at time of writing. This fee increases as the resources held within your APNIC account increase.
All of the above is before a single piece of network infrastructure is touched, but gives some insight as to why CG-NAT is being rolled out to conserve address space and limit how many dollars need to be spent in purchasing new subnets.
All of this is before touching a single piece of network infrastructure, which of course there are costs to supporting.
Depending on systems and processes in use on a network, providing static IP addressing can also sometimes (moreso in older networks), be more complex to provide from a provisioning perspective than dynamic or CG-NAT addressing, as these can be provided from a dynamic pool on a local BNG, not requiring singular routes to be installed into the routing table.
I could go on and on, but this is a relatively consise way of saying that yes, there are both direct and indirect costs, one-off and recurring, for providers to be able to provide IPv4 addressing. These direct and indirect costs of providing addressing can also fluctuate wildly between providers, depending on the systems and processes they're using, and whether they're long-time holders of large amounts of IPv4 space, or needing to regularly acquire IPv4 space at significant cost on the market.
First of all, there is no obligation for ISPs or banks (or power companies etc) to set their prices based on their costs.
Chorus however have some of their prices controlled based on their costs. Likewise the other LFCs Enable Networks, Tuatahi and Northpower Fibre.
Now if you want to know the costs.
Note neither you nor an ISP actually own IP addresses you lease them from ICANN and the regional registries in the case of NZ APNIC https://www.apnic.net/
In order to be able to 'purchase' the lease for IP you would need to be a member of APNIC.
So assuming you are a member of APNIC you could purchase the right to lease a /24 (the smallest you can purchase) for about USD35 per IP at present see https://auctions.ipv4.global/ as an example place to buy.
With APNIC transfer fees that would be about NZD18500 to purchase the right to lease from APNIC.
Assume the interest cost is 12% for the sake of the calculation, the interest cost per year is about NZD2182
You then have APNIC fees of AD1180 for the /24, NZD1279.
So the yearly cost of a /24 (256 addresses) is about NZD3460 or NZD288.33 per month for the one IP you might use.
Of course if the ISP uses all of them the cost drops to NZD1.13 per month, but note they need some of the IP addresses for internal use in order to send your packets to the IP address allocated to you.
You also need to consider the cost of the systems to allocate you the IP address, the staff costs etc.
In reality ISP margins on fixed IPs (provided charged monthly) are greater than their margin on their internet plans (which are very very low). But it is a value add for them and maybe for you if you need a fixed IP.
So the $5-$10 per month is an OK price.
As pointed out by others Quic have an option of a one-of charge.
Just seems odd that some do it for a one off fee.. and other vary 5-15.. $5 seems fair
Depending on your ISP, the dynamic public IP address that's handed out to you can be very sticky.
I've had the same public IP address for the past 5 years, with Slingshot, so I've never bothered to pay for a static one. I host a few home-based services, so if the IP address did change then it would only be a minor bit of admin to update my services.
Given all the costs described by the other posters, $15 sounds fair to me. It's a competitive market so there are other providers to switch to. Also a static IP may not be needed as there are other cost effective solutions.
