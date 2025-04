Just to quickly Chime in and second what has been said here.

If your service HAS been impacted, and you have done proper troubleshooting, log a fault with your RSP! Yes even if there is an outage in your area!

There are a number of good reasons for this.

Although the area of an FRE can be quite large, if you look at the details you will often find the actual number of impacted services is quite low. You may well not actually be part of the outage. Even if you are a part of the FRE, having a fault ticket logged it will get linked to the FRE will allow your provider to quickly see and get updates on the FRE. Crucially, having a ticket means that once the FRE is resolved we will specifically check that your service is restored and if not will continue to work to resolve it.

If your service is NOT impacted, but you see any kind of damage to the Chorus network. Then please fill out the form, or give us a call: https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/reporting-damage-to-the-chorus-network.

MadEngineer: Do the contractors ever get billed? I had one site taken out three times by construction next door and I don’t think they were billed. I’m told they’re not.

We certainly do try. There may be barriers to this, knowing exactly who caused the damage or getting contact details can be difficult. But certainly yes it is Chorus practice to try and and recoup the costs for damage caused to our network.

^Richard