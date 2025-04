Hi,

I requested switching from existing 1gbps to 2gbps hyperfibre from 2degrees

I received a call from Chorus and they said they will be installing fibre on coming thursday and also mentioned whether I have a consent for possible drilling. So I am approaching my rental manager and just thinking if any damaging drilling is required to replace the older unit? How was your experience in replacing older Chorus box ? Did they leave any holes on the wall?

Thank you