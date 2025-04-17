4n6expert:

As has been covered in the media, Cyclone Tam has caused power outages in the northern part of the country. This has resulted in loss of cellular service in some areas, with some media articles asserting that "landlines are working".

Of course, in modern times the term "landline" could mean Chorus copper POTS or maybe VoIP over fibre.

When I check out the Chorus outage map at https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/internet-outages-map I currently see many areas in Northland that have a "copper outage" due to power loss.

That would indicate to me that copper POTS service at least should be affected in those areas, which is inconsistent with the message that landlines are working.

Does anyone have first-hand information on any current "landline" (copper POTS or fibre) outages in Northland?