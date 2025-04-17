4n6expert:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Effects of Cyclone Tam on Telecommunications
#319358 17-Apr-2025 15:38
As has been covered in the media, Cyclone Tam has caused power outages in the northern part of the country.  This has resulted in loss of cellular service in some areas, with some media articles asserting that "landlines are working".

 

Of course, in modern times the term "landline" could mean Chorus copper POTS or maybe VoIP over fibre.

 

When I check out the Chorus outage map at https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/internet-outages-map I currently see many areas in Northland that have a "copper outage" due to power loss.

 

That would indicate to me that copper POTS service at least should be affected in those areas, which is inconsistent with the message that landlines are working.

 

Does anyone have first-hand information on any current "landline" (copper POTS or fibre) outages in Northland?

 

 

  #3365032 17-Apr-2025 15:45
first hand, no. however landlines getting knocked out by branches hitting the line is normal. no idea if any is caused by power outages.

 

biggest headache is the back up power for the cell towers is limited and many customers have been pushed onto cellular internet. cell tower goes and you loose all comms. 

 
 
 
 

  #3365038 17-Apr-2025 15:54
Its not just the towers losing power, I've been involved in the response to events (e.g. Hanmer Springs fire about 10 years ago) where power was lost to an area and Chorus NOC tells me the exchance has battery back-up only.  So after a while you can lose more than cellular.

 

I think my uncertainty comes from Chorus' ambiguous use of the term "copper". It might just be cabinets losing power and that might only affect xDSL, hence why I'm hoping someone has first-hand info.

 

  #3365042 17-Apr-2025 16:41
Its not just the towers losing power, I've been involved in the response to events (e.g. Hanmer Springs fire about 10 years ago) where power was lost to an area and Chorus NOC tells me the exchance has battery back-up only.  So after a while you can lose more than cellular.

 

When I worked for Telecom there was standby generator plus batteries at the main centres in those days, early 1990's, (CAX and AMX) with the smaller local exchanges only having battery backup which was expected to last 24 hours. If the outage was expected to be greater than 24 hours we would take a portable generator onsite to replenish the batteries. Cabinets were only just coming into fashion.




