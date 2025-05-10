Does anyone with a bit of insight in this sector have recommendations for satellite providers other than Starlink? There have been a few pensioners in a bit of a bind around here lately. Copper services are being withdrawn and those that haven't availed themselves of the Remote Users Scheme are looking at some high costs to upgrade now that it is defunct. Switching to a VoIP provider is too much for some to understand. Those who are OK with dealing with Musk and dropping their landline have had the most straightforward transition but some are strongly opposed to Musk and are exploring other options. They might be the type to also have a problem with Bezos, but has anyone seen anything like an indicative time-frame for service being available from Kuiper?

Are there any services to avoid that are going to see their satellites retired or some-such issue that is going to be problematic?

One local lady was switched to Spark wireless broadband but the 50GB limit was confusing to them until a neighbour arranged extra data for them but it comes at a pretty punitive rate and is only valid for a month.

Another has had their WISP move their tower out of line of sight and has very limited cellphone coverage with an unreliable copper line that is due to be turned off later this year.