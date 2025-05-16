Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandUnusual connection issue

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319636 16-May-2025 09:56
Send private message

Running this by our support partners and provider as well, but figured I'd post here as well....

 

We access a 3rd party website for some data daily, and have done for many years. But lately, we seem to be getting issues with getting to the site.

 

Windows

 

All browsers fail to connect. Can ping and tracert perfectly fine. In Wireshark captures, can see the server sending SSL responses back to us.

 

Linux VM - run on my office desktop on the same network

 

Chromium fails to connect. Firefox connects fine.

 

 

 

We contacted the 3rd party and they cannot see any issues from their side. 

 

Odd thing is, both times its been really noticeable, has been a Friday. Starts off with a single user not being able to connect, then 10mins later everyone is unable to connect. Via mobile data, site is fine.

 

Then after a couple of days it all comes right again. 

 

Tried different DNS, new laptops, Intune devices, non Intune and so on but all same issue. Tried turning off IPv6, no change. 

 

 

 

So... what am I missing ? 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

cddt
1585 posts

Uber Geek


  #3373698 16-May-2025 10:10
Send private message

What does the curl response look like? 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79373 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373735 16-May-2025 13:12
Send private message

Are they using a new certificate? Can you look on Firefox and see when was issued and when it expires?

 

The CA might have been removed from Chrome on a recent update?

 

As above, tried CURL?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373739 16-May-2025 13:25
Send private message

And its just come to life.... ARGH... doing my head in.

 

WIll monitor.... again...

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 



xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373834 16-May-2025 19:49
Send private message

And gone again.

 

Tracing from work ISP and my home ISP, routes are wildly different.

 

CURL responds as HTTP 200 OK. But cant access site.

 

Found the SSL cert is a shared one with about 50 other random domains, cant access any of those sites from work. From home, all good.

 

We had our provider turn off filtering at the firewall for the site, no change.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374571 19-May-2025 08:51
Send private message

Chicken Dinner GIFs | Tenor

 

Have had it confirmed it is 99% a SSL cert issue :D

 

Owners being notified :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79373 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374576 19-May-2025 09:06
Send private message

I called it.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374613 19-May-2025 11:25
Send private message

Yup you did :)

 

Now the owner of the site is saying theres nothing wrong... joy :D We'll get there :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Create new topic





