I'll get to the point:

HF 2000/2000

The Issue:

While in-game when I play in the weekend I have the game stats on display on the screen, Randomly 3 or 4 times in a 2-3 hour period I lag out in game and discord goes silent, No other players have issues its related to me. I'll ask if anyone is lagging everyone responds No.

packet loss goes to 100% for 2-3 seconds then right back to normal. discord voice resumes and player positions update, I never lose connection to the server or discord. Been occurring now for 2 months.

Things Ive Tried:

I suspected maybe my network card so I replaced it, No Improvement

I moved to the Onboard network slot on my Mother board, No Improvement

I swapped out my router, No Improvement

I swapped out all my cables, No Improvement

Things to note:

When I check my router stats it says its been connected the entire time to the ISP and no connection re-established. It always seems to be very consistent with the pause or drop in connection being 2-4 seconds.

Its like something is trying to process my data but having a break for a few seconds, this issue is very random normally will occur 3 or 4 times in a few hour period, I highly doubt its my ISP as no packet loss shows when carrying out trace routes to the game servers or discord.

Any ideas ?